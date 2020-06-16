All apartments in Chicago
Last updated January 22 2020 at 8:13 AM

70 W BURTON PL

70 West Burton Place · (708) 469-9160
Location

70 West Burton Place, Chicago, IL 60610
Near North Side

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
Gorgeous High-Rise Penthouse One Bed, One Bath in Gold Coast Loaded Amenities! Gorgeous High-Rise Penthouse One Bed, One Bath in Gold Coast Beautiful, rarely available top floor unit. Watch the sunset in this newly rehabbed 1 bed / 1 bath. This fantastic community offers 2 massive pools, tennis courts, sun decks, playgrounds, hospitality rooms and more. Garage parking may be available for $130 a month.Doorman building with internet, cable, heat and water included in rent. Walk to public transportation or secure parking through the building. Steps to Chicago's best restaurants, shopping and nightlife. VACANT and ready for move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 70 W BURTON PL have any available units?
70 W BURTON PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 70 W BURTON PL have?
Some of 70 W BURTON PL's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 70 W BURTON PL currently offering any rent specials?
70 W BURTON PL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 70 W BURTON PL pet-friendly?
No, 70 W BURTON PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 70 W BURTON PL offer parking?
Yes, 70 W BURTON PL does offer parking.
Does 70 W BURTON PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 70 W BURTON PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 70 W BURTON PL have a pool?
Yes, 70 W BURTON PL has a pool.
Does 70 W BURTON PL have accessible units?
No, 70 W BURTON PL does not have accessible units.
Does 70 W BURTON PL have units with dishwashers?
No, 70 W BURTON PL does not have units with dishwashers.
