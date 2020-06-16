70 W BURTON PL

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated pool playground

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities doorman parking playground pool garage internet access tennis court

Gorgeous High-Rise Penthouse One Bed, One Bath in Gold Coast Loaded Amenities! Gorgeous High-Rise Penthouse One Bed, One Bath in Gold Coast Beautiful, rarely available top floor unit. Watch the sunset in this newly rehabbed 1 bed / 1 bath. This fantastic community offers 2 massive pools, tennis courts, sun decks, playgrounds, hospitality rooms and more. Garage parking may be available for $130 a month.Doorman building with internet, cable, heat and water included in rent. Walk to public transportation or secure parking through the building. Steps to Chicago's best restaurants, shopping and nightlife. VACANT and ready for move in!