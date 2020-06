Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning bbq/grill carpet oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

Awesome 2 bedroom 1.1 bath condo rental in West Rogers Park. Condo quality ! Enter directly to the unit on the west side of the building. 1st floor unit !! 1 exterior spot included. Peaceful backyard perfect for enjoying a cool fall evening or a bbq! Conveniently located to parks, schools and public transportation. Many recent upgrades including kitchen, new patio doors, new furnace & A/C, new windows, new carpet, new trim and interior doors too ! Available for immediate move-in.