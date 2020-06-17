All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 9 2020 at 8:02 AM

668 North Wells

668 North Wells Street · (312) 348-5798
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

668 North Wells Street, Chicago, IL 60654
Near North Side

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,649

Studio · 1 Bath · 452 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
doorman
elevator
gym
game room
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
guest suite
hot tub
key fob access
There is always something fun to do in River North. Known to many as the entertainment capital of Chicago, River North has an endless amount of roof-top/hotel bars, hidden speakeasies, and dance clubs. Hubbard Street is one of Chicago s most talked about locations because of its abundant selection of bars and restaurants that keep you coming back to try the next place on the block. Not only does River North have a plethora of nighttime activities to choose from, it is also home to a well-established center for the arts community booming with new art galleries, production companies, photography studios, and some of Chicago s most famous architecture. One thing is for sure about River North, you will never run out of places to visit. Apartments Include: - Floor to Ceiling Windows - Wood-Plank Flooring Throughout - No Carpeting - Spacious Closets - Keyless Entry - Stainless Steel Appliances - Quartz Countertops - Tile Backsplash - Full Size W/D in Unit - Private Balconies Amenities Include: - Roof Deck and Pool - Fitness Suite - Game Room - Party Room - 24/7 Door Staff - Co-working Space

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 668 North Wells have any available units?
668 North Wells has a unit available for $1,649 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 668 North Wells have?
Some of 668 North Wells's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 668 North Wells currently offering any rent specials?
668 North Wells isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 668 North Wells pet-friendly?
Yes, 668 North Wells is pet friendly.
Does 668 North Wells offer parking?
Yes, 668 North Wells does offer parking.
Does 668 North Wells have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 668 North Wells offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 668 North Wells have a pool?
Yes, 668 North Wells has a pool.
Does 668 North Wells have accessible units?
No, 668 North Wells does not have accessible units.
Does 668 North Wells have units with dishwashers?
No, 668 North Wells does not have units with dishwashers.
