6500 North Claremont Avenue

Spacious 1 BR in West Ridge!

Located a block away from Warren Park and Robert A. Black Golf course, this building is ideal for outdoorsy Chicagoans. CTA bus route stops at the end of the block, making public transportation a mere 400 feet away. Living just over a block away from Devon Avenue puts a huge array of restaurants at your fingertips, as well as several local businesses and convenience shops. Living a ten-minute drive from Loyola University is also an added perk for staff members and students. Inside, visitors are drawn to the hardwood flooring and exposed brick walls. These apartments have been recently renovated to include cherry wood cabinetry and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. The bathroom also received updates, including sienna tiling, modernized vanity, and upgraded fixtures. Crown molding throughout makes this apartment an enchanting and inviting space to call home! *Photos may be of similar unit*



