Last updated June 17 2020 at 10:37 PM

6500 North Claremont Avenue

6500 North Claremont Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1588541
Location

6500 North Claremont Avenue, Chicago, IL 60645
West Ridge

Price and availability

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 1 BR in West Ridge!
Located a block away from Warren Park and Robert A. Black Golf course, this building is ideal for outdoorsy Chicagoans. CTA bus route stops at the end of the block, making public transportation a mere 400 feet away. Living just over a block away from Devon Avenue puts a huge array of restaurants at your fingertips, as well as several local businesses and convenience shops. Living a ten-minute drive from Loyola University is also an added perk for staff members and students. Inside, visitors are drawn to the hardwood flooring and exposed brick walls. These apartments have been recently renovated to include cherry wood cabinetry and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. The bathroom also received updates, including sienna tiling, modernized vanity, and upgraded fixtures. Crown molding throughout makes this apartment an enchanting and inviting space to call home! *Photos may be of similar unit*

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6500 North Claremont Avenue have any available units?
6500 North Claremont Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 6500 North Claremont Avenue have?
Some of 6500 North Claremont Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6500 North Claremont Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6500 North Claremont Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6500 North Claremont Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6500 North Claremont Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6500 North Claremont Avenue offer parking?
No, 6500 North Claremont Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6500 North Claremont Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6500 North Claremont Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6500 North Claremont Avenue have a pool?
No, 6500 North Claremont Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6500 North Claremont Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6500 North Claremont Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6500 North Claremont Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6500 North Claremont Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
