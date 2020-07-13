All apartments in Chicago
632-42 W Addison St
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:22 AM

632-42 W Addison St

COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
“Up to 2 Months free rent” The offer can expire 8/1/2020.
Location

632 W Addison St, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 days AGO

Studio

Unit 59 · Avail. now

$1,060

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

1 Bedroom

Unit 55 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 6 · Avail. now

$1,399

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 37 · Avail. now

$1,399

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

See 7+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 632-42 W Addison St.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
ceiling fan
oven
range
recently renovated
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bike storage
cc payments
courtyard
dog park
internet access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
Lakeview is a neighborhood with a ton of charm _ which is why so many people choose to live there. At 632 W. Addison you’ll have the best of city life but also the convenience of a neighborhood community. Steps from the lake, stores, restaurants, and more -your neighborhood will quickly become your favorite place to be.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65
Move-in Fees: $250
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
restrictions: Breed Restrictions Apply
Parking Details: $185-$195.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 632-42 W Addison St have any available units?
632-42 W Addison St has 11 units available starting at $1,060 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 632-42 W Addison St have?
Some of 632-42 W Addison St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 632-42 W Addison St currently offering any rent specials?
632-42 W Addison St is offering the following rent specials: “Up to 2 Months free rent” The offer can expire 8/1/2020.
Is 632-42 W Addison St pet-friendly?
Yes, 632-42 W Addison St is pet friendly.
Does 632-42 W Addison St offer parking?
Yes, 632-42 W Addison St offers parking.
Does 632-42 W Addison St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 632-42 W Addison St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 632-42 W Addison St have a pool?
No, 632-42 W Addison St does not have a pool.
Does 632-42 W Addison St have accessible units?
No, 632-42 W Addison St does not have accessible units.
Does 632-42 W Addison St have units with dishwashers?
No, 632-42 W Addison St does not have units with dishwashers.
