5947 N Paulina St 3

Amenities
Unit 3 Available 07/01/20 Heat Included! Edgewater Studio near Clark/Ashland - Property Id: 282284
I have a video of this apartment and I'd love to share it with you, just shoot me a text or email!
Studio with heat included in West Edgewater
This apartment is well located in Edgewater Glen just north of Andersonville off of Clark/Ashland and Ridge intersection. It's walking distance to all the shops in Andersonville and very close to the Gethsemane Garden Center! The apartment itself has heat and water included in rent. Plus, there is laundry in the building. Cats are OK
Matt Byrne
Leasing Agent
Pioneer Realty Group
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/282284
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5786165)