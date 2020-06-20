All apartments in Chicago
5947 N Paulina St 3
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

5947 N Paulina St 3

5947 North Paulina Street · No Longer Available
Location

5947 North Paulina Street, Chicago, IL 60660
Edgewater

Amenities

pet friendly
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Unit 3 Available 07/01/20 Heat Included! Edgewater Studio near Clark/Ashland - Property Id: 282284

I have a video of this apartment and I'd love to share it with you, just shoot me a text or email!

Studio with heat included in West Edgewater
This apartment is well located in Edgewater Glen just north of Andersonville off of Clark/Ashland and Ridge intersection. It's walking distance to all the shops in Andersonville and very close to the Gethsemane Garden Center! The apartment itself has heat and water included in rent. Plus, there is laundry in the building. Cats are OK

Matt Byrne
Leasing Agent
Pioneer Realty Group
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/282284
Property Id 282284

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5786165)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

