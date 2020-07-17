539 N State St 1804

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym internet access

Unit 1804 Available 07/31/20 Enormous 1 bed in the middle of River North! - Property Id: 230302



--1 month free--

This amazing high floor unit is in the heart of River North with a huge balcony! Unit also boasts hardwood floors throughout, in-unit washer dryer, several closets, stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Big bedroom too!



Grand Red line stop is at the corner, Jewel-Osco is next door as well. Trader Joe's is a 5 min walk away and Whole foods is close by. Restaurants and entertainment are within walking distance. Tons of convenience with this location!



Call - Text - Email

Anthony Barbosa | Leasing Consultant

Downtown Apartment Company LLC.

730 N Wells St. - 224/532/7876



Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/539-n-state-st-chicago-il-unit-1804/230302

