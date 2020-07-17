All apartments in Chicago
539 N State St 1804

539 N State St · (224) 532-7876
Location

539 N State St, Chicago, IL 60611
Near North Side

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 1804 · Avail. Jul 31

$2,651

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 870 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
internet access
Unit 1804 Available 07/31/20 Enormous 1 bed in the middle of River North! - Property Id: 230302

--1 month free--
This amazing high floor unit is in the heart of River North with a huge balcony! Unit also boasts hardwood floors throughout, in-unit washer dryer, several closets, stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Big bedroom too!

Grand Red line stop is at the corner, Jewel-Osco is next door as well. Trader Joe's is a 5 min walk away and Whole foods is close by. Restaurants and entertainment are within walking distance. Tons of convenience with this location!

Anthony Barbosa | Leasing Consultant
Downtown Apartment Company LLC.
730 N Wells St. - 224/532/7876

Pictures are representative samples of the advertised unit. In some cases, the actual units you tour may vary from the pictures based on the specific floor plan available. Availability and prices are subject to change (and often do change daily). Units are leased unfurnished unless otherwise specified. 12 month minimum lease term unless otherwise specified. EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/539-n-state-st-chicago-il-unit-1804/230302
Property Id 230302

(RLNE5947067)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 539 N State St 1804 have any available units?
539 N State St 1804 has a unit available for $2,651 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 539 N State St 1804 have?
Some of 539 N State St 1804's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 539 N State St 1804 currently offering any rent specials?
539 N State St 1804 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 539 N State St 1804 pet-friendly?
Yes, 539 N State St 1804 is pet friendly.
Does 539 N State St 1804 offer parking?
No, 539 N State St 1804 does not offer parking.
Does 539 N State St 1804 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 539 N State St 1804 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 539 N State St 1804 have a pool?
No, 539 N State St 1804 does not have a pool.
Does 539 N State St 1804 have accessible units?
No, 539 N State St 1804 does not have accessible units.
Does 539 N State St 1804 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 539 N State St 1804 has units with dishwashers.
