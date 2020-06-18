All apartments in Chicago
519 W DEMING
Last updated May 8 2020 at 8:14 AM

519 W DEMING

519 West Deming Place · (773) 530-8340
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

519 West Deming Place, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
Stunning Remodeled 2bd/1ba in amazing Lincoln Park location! Rent includes HEAT, COOKING GAS, and WATER!!! The split bedroom layout is perfect for roommates, or a single/couple with a bedroom and an office. Refinished hardwood floors throughout. Remodeled kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Bright laundry room with plenty of washers and dryers, and bike storage on site. Easy access to public transportation. Parking Available for additional fee per month. Up to 2 cats per apartment, sorry no dogs. *PHOTOS MIGHT BE OF A SIMILAR UNIT IN THE BUILDING.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 519 W DEMING have any available units?
519 W DEMING doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 519 W DEMING have?
Some of 519 W DEMING's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 519 W DEMING currently offering any rent specials?
519 W DEMING isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 519 W DEMING pet-friendly?
Yes, 519 W DEMING is pet friendly.
Does 519 W DEMING offer parking?
Yes, 519 W DEMING does offer parking.
Does 519 W DEMING have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 519 W DEMING offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 519 W DEMING have a pool?
No, 519 W DEMING does not have a pool.
Does 519 W DEMING have accessible units?
No, 519 W DEMING does not have accessible units.
Does 519 W DEMING have units with dishwashers?
No, 519 W DEMING does not have units with dishwashers.
