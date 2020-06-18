519 W DEMING

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking bike storage

Stunning Remodeled 2bd/1ba in amazing Lincoln Park location! Rent includes HEAT, COOKING GAS, and WATER!!! The split bedroom layout is perfect for roommates, or a single/couple with a bedroom and an office. Refinished hardwood floors throughout. Remodeled kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Bright laundry room with plenty of washers and dryers, and bike storage on site. Easy access to public transportation. Parking Available for additional fee per month. Up to 2 cats per apartment, sorry no dogs. *PHOTOS MIGHT BE OF A SIMILAR UNIT IN THE BUILDING.