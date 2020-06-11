516 W Melrose St 2

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated some paid utils range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage cats allowed dogs allowed

Renovated Spacious Studio Apt in Lakeview w Garage - Property Id: 222141



Spacious Studio apartment with lots of storage in the heart of Lakeview!



Utilities included: cooking gas, heat, water, sewer, trash, on site maintenance and recycling! Parking Garage available $160-180 if available.



Cats ONLY $250 fee



1 month SECURITY DEPOSIT!

650+ credit and 3x rent in monthly income to apply!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/222141

Property Id 222141



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5666154)