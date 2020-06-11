All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 516 W Melrose St 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
516 W Melrose St 2
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

516 W Melrose St 2

516 West Melrose Street · (224) 707-1567
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lakeview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

516 West Melrose Street, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Renovated Spacious Studio Apt in Lakeview w Garage - Property Id: 222141

Spacious Studio apartment with lots of storage in the heart of Lakeview!

Utilities included: cooking gas, heat, water, sewer, trash, on site maintenance and recycling! Parking Garage available $160-180 if available.

Cats ONLY $250 fee

1 month SECURITY DEPOSIT!
650+ credit and 3x rent in monthly income to apply!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/222141
Property Id 222141

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5666154)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 516 W Melrose St 2 have any available units?
516 W Melrose St 2 has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 516 W Melrose St 2 have?
Some of 516 W Melrose St 2's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 516 W Melrose St 2 currently offering any rent specials?
516 W Melrose St 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 516 W Melrose St 2 pet-friendly?
No, 516 W Melrose St 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 516 W Melrose St 2 offer parking?
Yes, 516 W Melrose St 2 does offer parking.
Does 516 W Melrose St 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 516 W Melrose St 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 516 W Melrose St 2 have a pool?
No, 516 W Melrose St 2 does not have a pool.
Does 516 W Melrose St 2 have accessible units?
No, 516 W Melrose St 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 516 W Melrose St 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 516 W Melrose St 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 516 W Melrose St 2?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

553 W Oakdale Ave
553 W Oakdale Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
Sheridan Tower
5650 N Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60660
Columbus Plaza
233 E Wacker Dr
Chicago, IL 60601
7409 S Yates Blvd
7409 S Yates Blvd
Chicago, IL 60649
5328 W Harrison
5328 West Harrison Street
Chicago, IL 60644
sixforty northwells
640 N Wells
Chicago, IL 60654
1350 Lake Shore Drive
1350 N Lake Shore Dr
Chicago, IL 60610
7151-53 S Indiana Ave
7151 S Indiana Ave
Chicago, IL 60619

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity