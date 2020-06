512 North MCCLURG Court

Amenities

FULLY FURNISHED LARGE AND TOTALLY UPGRADED STUDIO FOR RENT WITH UNBELIEVABLE SOUTH, WEST VIEWS OF THE CITY AND LAKE!!! CONDO FEATURES WOOD FLOORS, LARGE OPEN KITCHEN WITH GRANITE, TONS OF CLOSET SPACE. STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. BEAUTIFUL WALK IN SHOWER WITH ELEGANT FINISHES. 512 N MCCLURG IS LOCATED IN THE CENTER OF STREETERVILLE, VERY CLOSE TO NORTHWESTERN HOSPITAL, WHOLE FOODS, TARGET, AMC 21 MULTIPLEX MOVIE THEATER THAT HOUSES A BOWLING ALLEY , BANK, WALGREENS , MICHIGAN AVENUE, RESTAURANTS, BEACH, LAKE & THE LIST GOES ON... BUILDING HAS 24 HOUR DOORMAN, NEW SUNDECK, PART ROOM, WORKOUT ROOM, RECEIVING ROOM, STORAGE LOCKER, LAUNDRY ROOM, DRY CLEANERS, & MORE. A MUST SEE!!!!!! (Due to the COVID-19 restrictions in showings at present please send us your information and we will send you the virtual tour of the property, also we will inform you when these restrictions will be eased off.)