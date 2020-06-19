All apartments in Chicago
4810 South Langley Avenue, Garden Unit

4810 South Langley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4810 South Langley Avenue, Chicago, IL 60615
Grand Boulevard

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
2 Bedroom Garden Unit for Rent in Bronzeville!

CLICK THE LINK BELOW TO VIEW OUR 360° 3D TOUR ONLINE NOW!!
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=2gCbUJQn9Ks

Like BRAND NEW! This unit is impressive front to back. Fresh paint, tile flooring, recessed lighting and an open concept design produces a “right at home” ambiance! The enormous kitchen is stunning and is positioned in the back of the unit, highlighting granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and tons beautiful white cabinets for storage. Both bedrooms are respectably sized. The bathroom showcases remarkable tilework and is totally updated.

School Data
Elementary: (299) Carter G. Woodson School
Junior High: (299) Carter G. Woodson School
High School: (299) Dyett High School

Available Immediately. Pets are welcome, considered on a case by case basis. 12-month lease agreement required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4810 South Langley Avenue, Garden Unit have any available units?
4810 South Langley Avenue, Garden Unit doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4810 South Langley Avenue, Garden Unit have?
Some of 4810 South Langley Avenue, Garden Unit's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4810 South Langley Avenue, Garden Unit currently offering any rent specials?
4810 South Langley Avenue, Garden Unit isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4810 South Langley Avenue, Garden Unit pet-friendly?
Yes, 4810 South Langley Avenue, Garden Unit is pet friendly.
Does 4810 South Langley Avenue, Garden Unit offer parking?
No, 4810 South Langley Avenue, Garden Unit does not offer parking.
Does 4810 South Langley Avenue, Garden Unit have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4810 South Langley Avenue, Garden Unit does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4810 South Langley Avenue, Garden Unit have a pool?
No, 4810 South Langley Avenue, Garden Unit does not have a pool.
Does 4810 South Langley Avenue, Garden Unit have accessible units?
No, 4810 South Langley Avenue, Garden Unit does not have accessible units.
Does 4810 South Langley Avenue, Garden Unit have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4810 South Langley Avenue, Garden Unit has units with dishwashers.
