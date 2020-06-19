4810 South Langley Avenue, Garden Unit

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

2 Bedroom Garden Unit for Rent in Bronzeville!



https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=2gCbUJQn9Ks



Like BRAND NEW! This unit is impressive front to back. Fresh paint, tile flooring, recessed lighting and an open concept design produces a “right at home” ambiance! The enormous kitchen is stunning and is positioned in the back of the unit, highlighting granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and tons beautiful white cabinets for storage. Both bedrooms are respectably sized. The bathroom showcases remarkable tilework and is totally updated.



School Data

Elementary: (299) Carter G. Woodson School

Junior High: (299) Carter G. Woodson School

High School: (299) Dyett High School



Available Immediately. Pets are welcome, considered on a case by case basis. 12-month lease agreement required.