This huge 3 bedroom/1.5 bath in the heart of Lincoln Square. Located among all the shops/restaurants on Lincoln Ave and above a quiet spa. The unit has hardwood floors throughout, a newer kitchen and in unit washer/dryer. All bedrooms can fit a queen size bed and master is 15 x 17 ft and can fit a california king size bed. Small grocery store a couple doors down, the Western Brown Line is at the end of the street and CTA bus routes are within blocks.