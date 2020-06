Amenities

4529 South Drexel Boulevard #3E

Chicago, IL 60653



Description: Freshly updated 1 bed 1 bath condo unit located in the North Kenwood neighborhood. Nearby Lakefront & Parks; as well as plenty of public transportation. Appliances and lovely fireplace included.



Rent Amount: $1200



Appliances: Fridge, Oven/Range Stove, and Dishwasher



Application fee is $50 per adult over 18.

No security deposit.

Non-refundable Move-in Fee and Admin Fee $625.00

$100 Key Deposit due upon Move In and Lease Signing

Tenant is responsible for Electric and Gas



Requirements:

550 + Credit Score

2 Years Rental History

NO EVICTIONS



Call us for a showing!

331-244-5204

Mondays to Fridays 9AM - 6PM

Marblestone Property Group