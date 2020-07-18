All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

4249 N KEDVALE AVE APT#9

4249 North Kedvale Avenue · (507) 400-4080
Location

4249 North Kedvale Avenue, Chicago, IL 60641
Irving Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $990 · Avail. Aug 1

$990

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Available 08/01/20 Condo in Old Irvin Park - Property Id: 312312

1 bedroom 1 bath condo located on the second floor of an eleven unit building , secure entrance, wood floors, wall air conditioner in the living room . Newer fridge and stove . On street parking. Coin operated laundry on site , heat , garbage , water , sewer included in rent . This condo is located on a quiet street close to major highways and on the Blue line, 9 miles SE from O' Hare airport, 12 minutes NW of downtown Chicago and 5 miles west of Lake Michigen. Available August 1st..
Rent is $990 heat included. Electricity not included in rent. Security deposit $990. Background check , credit report, past landlord's references and employment verification. No pets, no smoking. 12 month lease required.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/4249-n-kedvale-ave-apt%239-chicago-il/312312
Property Id 312312

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5955330)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4249 N KEDVALE AVE APT#9 have any available units?
4249 N KEDVALE AVE APT#9 has a unit available for $990 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4249 N KEDVALE AVE APT#9 have?
Some of 4249 N KEDVALE AVE APT#9's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4249 N KEDVALE AVE APT#9 currently offering any rent specials?
4249 N KEDVALE AVE APT#9 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4249 N KEDVALE AVE APT#9 pet-friendly?
No, 4249 N KEDVALE AVE APT#9 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 4249 N KEDVALE AVE APT#9 offer parking?
No, 4249 N KEDVALE AVE APT#9 does not offer parking.
Does 4249 N KEDVALE AVE APT#9 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4249 N KEDVALE AVE APT#9 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4249 N KEDVALE AVE APT#9 have a pool?
No, 4249 N KEDVALE AVE APT#9 does not have a pool.
Does 4249 N KEDVALE AVE APT#9 have accessible units?
No, 4249 N KEDVALE AVE APT#9 does not have accessible units.
Does 4249 N KEDVALE AVE APT#9 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4249 N KEDVALE AVE APT#9 has units with dishwashers.
