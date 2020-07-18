4249 N KEDVALE AVE APT#9

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher air conditioning some paid utils range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

Available 08/01/20 Condo in Old Irvin Park - Property Id: 312312



1 bedroom 1 bath condo located on the second floor of an eleven unit building , secure entrance, wood floors, wall air conditioner in the living room . Newer fridge and stove . On street parking. Coin operated laundry on site , heat , garbage , water , sewer included in rent . This condo is located on a quiet street close to major highways and on the Blue line, 9 miles SE from O' Hare airport, 12 minutes NW of downtown Chicago and 5 miles west of Lake Michigen. Available August 1st..

Rent is $990 heat included. Electricity not included in rent. Security deposit $990. Background check , credit report, past landlord's references and employment verification. No pets, no smoking. 12 month lease required.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/4249-n-kedvale-ave-apt%239-chicago-il/312312

Property Id 312312



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5955330)