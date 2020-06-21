All apartments in Chicago
3747 W Sunnyside Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

3747 W Sunnyside Ave

3747 West Sunnyside Avenue · (312) 307-6616
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3747 West Sunnyside Avenue, Chicago, IL 60625
Albany Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1100 · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
MASSIVE 1 BED WITH SEPARATE DINING AND LIVING ROOM - Property Id: 291209

Location: 3747 West Sunnyside, Chicago, IL 60625 (Albany Park)

Rent: $1100
Bedrooms: 1
Bathrooms: 1
Pets: Cats and small dogs only
Laundry: In building
Parking: Street

MASSIVE 1 BEDROOM,
SS APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTER-TOPS
HARDWOOD FLOORS ALL THROUGHOUT THE UNIT
CENTRAL HEAT/AIR, AND BACK PORCH
DOGS UNDER 35 LBS ALLOWED

PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING,
UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING
APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE

Lachezar Tomanov (Nikki)
Landstar Realty Group
312-307-6616

Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider. All properties advertised on this website are subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, the Illinois Human Rights Act, and the Chicago Residential Landlord Tenant Ordinance. We are committed to upholding the purpose and spirit of these policies.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291209
Property Id 291209

(RLNE5822725)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

