3747 W Sunnyside Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

MASSIVE 1 BED WITH SEPARATE DINING AND LIVING ROOM - Property Id: 291209



Location: 3747 West Sunnyside, Chicago, IL 60625 (Albany Park)



Rent: $1100

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 1

Pets: Cats and small dogs only

Laundry: In building

Parking: Street



MASSIVE 1 BEDROOM,

SS APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTER-TOPS

HARDWOOD FLOORS ALL THROUGHOUT THE UNIT

CENTRAL HEAT/AIR, AND BACK PORCH

DOGS UNDER 35 LBS ALLOWED



PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING,

UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING

APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE



Lachezar Tomanov (Nikki)

Landstar Realty Group

312-307-6616



Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291209

