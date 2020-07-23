3710 N Sheffield Ave 206

Amenities

Wrigleyville 1 bed right next to the park! - Property Id: 317270



This super nice 2nd floor walk up in a lovely courtyard building next to the park and bleachers entrance is available now! No deposit. $400 non refundable move in fee, along with a $60 application fee. Water & trash are included. Tenants pay all utilities for gas, electric, cable/internet. Up to two cats allowed with a non refundable pet fee of $250 plus $15/mo pet rent per cat added to the lease. Laundry is shared and onsite. Walk to all Wrigley has to offer. Redline barely two blocks away at Addison.

Please contact me before applying, as the unit might have a pending application.

