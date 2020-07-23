All apartments in Chicago
3710 N Sheffield Ave 206
3710 N Sheffield Ave 206

3710 North Sheffield Avenue · (773) 934-0708
Location

3710 North Sheffield Avenue, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 206 · Avail. now

$1,425

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

pet friendly
courtyard
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
internet access
Wrigleyville 1 bed right next to the park! - Property Id: 317270

This super nice 2nd floor walk up in a lovely courtyard building next to the park and bleachers entrance is available now! No deposit. $400 non refundable move in fee, along with a $60 application fee. Water & trash are included. Tenants pay all utilities for gas, electric, cable/internet. Up to two cats allowed with a non refundable pet fee of $250 plus $15/mo pet rent per cat added to the lease. Laundry is shared and onsite. Walk to all Wrigley has to offer. Redline barely two blocks away at Addison.
Please contact me before applying, as the unit might have a pending application.
EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3710-n-sheffield-ave-chicago-il-unit-206/317270
Property Id 317270

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5947138)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3710 N Sheffield Ave 206 have any available units?
3710 N Sheffield Ave 206 has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3710 N Sheffield Ave 206 have?
Some of 3710 N Sheffield Ave 206's amenities include pet friendly, courtyard, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3710 N Sheffield Ave 206 currently offering any rent specials?
3710 N Sheffield Ave 206 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3710 N Sheffield Ave 206 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3710 N Sheffield Ave 206 is pet friendly.
Does 3710 N Sheffield Ave 206 offer parking?
No, 3710 N Sheffield Ave 206 does not offer parking.
Does 3710 N Sheffield Ave 206 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3710 N Sheffield Ave 206 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3710 N Sheffield Ave 206 have a pool?
No, 3710 N Sheffield Ave 206 does not have a pool.
Does 3710 N Sheffield Ave 206 have accessible units?
No, 3710 N Sheffield Ave 206 does not have accessible units.
Does 3710 N Sheffield Ave 206 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3710 N Sheffield Ave 206 does not have units with dishwashers.
