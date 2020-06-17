3660 North Lake Shore Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities doorman on-site laundry parking bike storage garage internet access tennis court

Amazing high floor studio with stunning views of the lake and Chicago Skyline! Great kitchen with granite counters and SS appliances. Upgraded bathroom. Enjoy the views from your private balcony. Building offers doorman, common roof deck, additional storage, bike room and laundry facilities. Garage Parking is typically available for approximately $275 a month. Enjoy the easy access to the lakefront via underpass right outside the front door. Golf Course, Tennis courts, running path and plenty of open space.Easy public transportation,either via bus to downtown right out your front door or a short walk to the Addison Red line. Whole Foods, shopping, restaurants and nightlife just a couple of blocks away. Rent includes,heat, air,internet & basic cable.