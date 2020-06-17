All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 3660 North Lake Shore Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
3660 North Lake Shore Drive
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:09 AM

3660 North Lake Shore Drive

3660 North Lake Shore Drive · (312) 505-6006
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lakeview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3660 North Lake Shore Drive, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 4309 · Avail. now

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
doorman
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
garage
internet access
tennis court
Amazing high floor studio with stunning views of the lake and Chicago Skyline! Great kitchen with granite counters and SS appliances. Upgraded bathroom. Enjoy the views from your private balcony. Building offers doorman, common roof deck, additional storage, bike room and laundry facilities. Garage Parking is typically available for approximately $275 a month. Enjoy the easy access to the lakefront via underpass right outside the front door. Golf Course, Tennis courts, running path and plenty of open space.Easy public transportation,either via bus to downtown right out your front door or a short walk to the Addison Red line. Whole Foods, shopping, restaurants and nightlife just a couple of blocks away. Rent includes,heat, air,internet & basic cable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3660 North Lake Shore Drive have any available units?
3660 North Lake Shore Drive has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3660 North Lake Shore Drive have?
Some of 3660 North Lake Shore Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3660 North Lake Shore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3660 North Lake Shore Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3660 North Lake Shore Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3660 North Lake Shore Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 3660 North Lake Shore Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3660 North Lake Shore Drive does offer parking.
Does 3660 North Lake Shore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3660 North Lake Shore Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3660 North Lake Shore Drive have a pool?
No, 3660 North Lake Shore Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3660 North Lake Shore Drive have accessible units?
No, 3660 North Lake Shore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3660 North Lake Shore Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3660 North Lake Shore Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3660 North Lake Shore Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1900 W Pratt
1900 W Pratt Blvd
Chicago, IL 60626
5120 S. Hyde Park Boulevard
5120 S Hyde Park Blvd
Chicago, IL 60615
Parc Huron
469 W Huron St
Chicago, IL 60654
7800-06 S Morgan
7800 S Morgan St
Chicago, IL 60620
5457-5459 S. Blackstone Avenue
5457 S Blackstone Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
2140 N Halsted
2140 North Halsted Street
Chicago, IL 60614
1941 West Winnemac Ave. Apt.
1941 West Winnemac Avenue
Chicago, IL 60640
596 West Hawthorne
596 W Hawthorne Pl
Chicago, IL 60657

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity