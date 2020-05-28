3629 North Linder Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking playground pool garage tennis court

Gut-rehabbed in 2009, this home has received beautiful and modern updates over the last 3 years. Warmth and natural light greet you as you step through the front door. Wide and open staircase is set out of the way and the functional floor plan provides many options for daily living. Large cased openings and wide hallways create a spacious feel at every turn. Double living room has been upgraded with new gas vent-less fireplace with mantle and recessed lighting and leads back into the open kitchen and dining area. This chef's kitchen is complete with professionally resurfaced upgraded cabinetry, under cabinet lighting, new quartz counters and backsplash, new crown molding, and high end appliances (including a 6 burner WOLF range and hood). Flexible living space across from kitchen currently used for formal dining room, but could also be a first floor family room! First floor also offers a beautifully updated powder room and enclosed back porch (imagine the possibilities! Perfect for parties, pets, office space, play room, and much more). New sliding glass doors lead out to cedar deck, patio, PRIVACY fenced in backyard, and NEWER 2.5 car garage. You'll love the 2nd floor bedroom retreat. 3 large bedrooms all have walk in closets. The Master suite has been completely updated with modern paint, barn door, and GORGEOUS remodeled bathroom. Wooden DOUBLE vanity with marble top, newly tiled floors and walk-in glass shower with built in seat. 2nd full bath was remodeled down to the studs and includes beautiful statement tile, shiplap wall, new shower/tub surround tile, and updated chrome fixtures. The basement features high ceilings, permasealed foundation, 50-gal water heater, and Reem furnace. NEW A/C in 2018 and completely repainted throughout. Short walk to highly rated 36-acre Portage Park. Enjoy bike trails, playgrounds, tennis courts, gymnasium, and an Olympic size pool! Minimum 650 credit score required, add'l $40/month per pet. Owner needs to approve type/breed & number of pets.