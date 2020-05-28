All apartments in Chicago
Last updated April 18 2020 at 8:56 PM

3629 North Linder Avenue

3629 North Linder Avenue · (708) 674-7081
Location

3629 North Linder Avenue, Chicago, IL 60641
Portage Park

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1830 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Gut-rehabbed in 2009, this home has received beautiful and modern updates over the last 3 years. Warmth and natural light greet you as you step through the front door. Wide and open staircase is set out of the way and the functional floor plan provides many options for daily living. Large cased openings and wide hallways create a spacious feel at every turn. Double living room has been upgraded with new gas vent-less fireplace with mantle and recessed lighting and leads back into the open kitchen and dining area. This chef's kitchen is complete with professionally resurfaced upgraded cabinetry, under cabinet lighting, new quartz counters and backsplash, new crown molding, and high end appliances (including a 6 burner WOLF range and hood). Flexible living space across from kitchen currently used for formal dining room, but could also be a first floor family room! First floor also offers a beautifully updated powder room and enclosed back porch (imagine the possibilities! Perfect for parties, pets, office space, play room, and much more). New sliding glass doors lead out to cedar deck, patio, PRIVACY fenced in backyard, and NEWER 2.5 car garage. You'll love the 2nd floor bedroom retreat. 3 large bedrooms all have walk in closets. The Master suite has been completely updated with modern paint, barn door, and GORGEOUS remodeled bathroom. Wooden DOUBLE vanity with marble top, newly tiled floors and walk-in glass shower with built in seat. 2nd full bath was remodeled down to the studs and includes beautiful statement tile, shiplap wall, new shower/tub surround tile, and updated chrome fixtures. The basement features high ceilings, permasealed foundation, 50-gal water heater, and Reem furnace. NEW A/C in 2018 and completely repainted throughout. Short walk to highly rated 36-acre Portage Park. Enjoy bike trails, playgrounds, tennis courts, gymnasium, and an Olympic size pool! Minimum 650 credit score required, add'l $40/month per pet. Owner needs to approve type/breed & number of pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3629 North Linder Avenue have any available units?
3629 North Linder Avenue has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3629 North Linder Avenue have?
Some of 3629 North Linder Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3629 North Linder Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3629 North Linder Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3629 North Linder Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3629 North Linder Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3629 North Linder Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3629 North Linder Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3629 North Linder Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3629 North Linder Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3629 North Linder Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3629 North Linder Avenue has a pool.
Does 3629 North Linder Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3629 North Linder Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3629 North Linder Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3629 North Linder Avenue has units with dishwashers.
