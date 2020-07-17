All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:05 AM

3525 North Seminary Avenue

3525 North Seminary Avenue · (773) 654-8420
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3525 North Seminary Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1700 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
This sleek and modern condo in the heart of Wrigleyville. Don't miss the opportunity to live in a rarely available, newly remodeled apartment in one of Chicago's best neighborhoods! Wrigley Field is visible from the kitchen window & Slugger's is right across the street!! Kitchen with SS appliances, granite counter tops, hardwood floors and modern color scheme, making this an ideal apartment in a lively and hip neighborhood. Large master en-suite and second bedroom. Bonus room in the basement can be used as a third bedroom or an office space/den. Proper large dining room located right off the kitchen. FREE shared laundry in the basement. Steps from the stadium, bars, nightlife, restaurants and shopping. Only 2 blocks from Addison L train. 2 parking spaces available for additional fee. HEAT, WATER and GAS included in rent!!! Tenant pays electric and cable/wifi if desired. Parking in the ally available $150/mo. Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3525 North Seminary Avenue have any available units?
3525 North Seminary Avenue has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3525 North Seminary Avenue have?
Some of 3525 North Seminary Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3525 North Seminary Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3525 North Seminary Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3525 North Seminary Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3525 North Seminary Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 3525 North Seminary Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3525 North Seminary Avenue offers parking.
Does 3525 North Seminary Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3525 North Seminary Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3525 North Seminary Avenue have a pool?
No, 3525 North Seminary Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3525 North Seminary Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3525 North Seminary Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3525 North Seminary Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3525 North Seminary Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
