3525 North Seminary Avenue

This sleek and modern condo in the heart of Wrigleyville. Don't miss the opportunity to live in a rarely available, newly remodeled apartment in one of Chicago's best neighborhoods! Wrigley Field is visible from the kitchen window & Slugger's is right across the street!! Kitchen with SS appliances, granite counter tops, hardwood floors and modern color scheme, making this an ideal apartment in a lively and hip neighborhood. Large master en-suite and second bedroom. Bonus room in the basement can be used as a third bedroom or an office space/den. Proper large dining room located right off the kitchen. FREE shared laundry in the basement. Steps from the stadium, bars, nightlife, restaurants and shopping. Only 2 blocks from Addison L train. 2 parking spaces available for additional fee. HEAT, WATER and GAS included in rent!!! Tenant pays electric and cable/wifi if desired. Parking in the ally available $150/mo. Schedule your showing today!