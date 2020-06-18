All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 3515 West Argyle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
3515 West Argyle
Last updated April 12 2020 at 1:55 PM

3515 West Argyle

3515 W Argyle St · (312) 348-5809
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3515 W Argyle St, Chicago, IL 60625
Albany Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Renovated two bedroom, one bathroom unit in Albany is available April 1st! The Kimball Brown Line is just two blocks east, there are many grocery marts down the street, and the building is walking distance to many restaurants, bars, and shops. This unit features: - Renovated kitchen, granite counters, breakfast bar - Stainless steel appliances, dishwasher and microwave - Gleaming hardwood floors throughout - Large windows, plenty of natural light - Updated bathroom, tiles in the shower - Spacious bedrooms, plenty of closet space - In unit laundry - Central heating and cooling - Pets welcome!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3515 West Argyle have any available units?
3515 West Argyle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3515 West Argyle have?
Some of 3515 West Argyle's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3515 West Argyle currently offering any rent specials?
3515 West Argyle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3515 West Argyle pet-friendly?
Yes, 3515 West Argyle is pet friendly.
Does 3515 West Argyle offer parking?
No, 3515 West Argyle does not offer parking.
Does 3515 West Argyle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3515 West Argyle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3515 West Argyle have a pool?
No, 3515 West Argyle does not have a pool.
Does 3515 West Argyle have accessible units?
No, 3515 West Argyle does not have accessible units.
Does 3515 West Argyle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3515 West Argyle has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3515 West Argyle?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Pepperland
1509 E 57th St
Chicago, IL 60637
4401 N Clark
4401 North Clark Street
Chicago, IL 60640
Dakin Court
910 W Dakin St
Chicago, IL 60613
The Paragon
1326 South Michigan Avenue
Chicago, IL 60605
2335-45 North Geneva
2339 N Geneva Ter
Chicago, IL 60614
644 West Surf
644 W Surf St
Chicago, IL 60657
Luxe on Chicago
1838 W Chicago Ave
Chicago, IL 60622
850 Lake Shore Drive
850 N Lake Shore Dr
Chicago, IL 60611

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity