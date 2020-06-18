3515 West Argyle

Amenities

Renovated two bedroom, one bathroom unit in Albany is available April 1st! The Kimball Brown Line is just two blocks east, there are many grocery marts down the street, and the building is walking distance to many restaurants, bars, and shops. This unit features: - Renovated kitchen, granite counters, breakfast bar - Stainless steel appliances, dishwasher and microwave - Gleaming hardwood floors throughout - Large windows, plenty of natural light - Updated bathroom, tiles in the shower - Spacious bedrooms, plenty of closet space - In unit laundry - Central heating and cooling - Pets welcome!



Terms: One year lease