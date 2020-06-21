All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 3219 W Hirsch 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
3219 W Hirsch 1
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

3219 W Hirsch 1

3219 W Hirsch St · (312) 316-9925
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Humboldt Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3219 W Hirsch St, Chicago, IL 60651
Humboldt Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Unit 1 Available 07/01/20 2 bd 1 ba - Property Id: 130677

Entire building recently renovated, New Kitchen with granite countertops and dishwasher, Large Living room, Both bedrooms will fit queens beds, Large back Porch and fenced backyard, Top floor place, 200 acres of Humboldt Park is just outside your window, Near Bars & restaurants of Logan Square and Wicker Park, Heat included, Dog allowed for additional $50/month
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/130677
Property Id 130677

(RLNE5829452)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3219 W Hirsch 1 have any available units?
3219 W Hirsch 1 has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3219 W Hirsch 1 have?
Some of 3219 W Hirsch 1's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3219 W Hirsch 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3219 W Hirsch 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3219 W Hirsch 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3219 W Hirsch 1 is pet friendly.
Does 3219 W Hirsch 1 offer parking?
No, 3219 W Hirsch 1 does not offer parking.
Does 3219 W Hirsch 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3219 W Hirsch 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3219 W Hirsch 1 have a pool?
No, 3219 W Hirsch 1 does not have a pool.
Does 3219 W Hirsch 1 have accessible units?
No, 3219 W Hirsch 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3219 W Hirsch 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3219 W Hirsch 1 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3219 W Hirsch 1?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sheridan Lake Apartments
6401 N Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60626
2051 N Sedgwick
2051 N Sedgwick St
Chicago, IL 60614
1801 N Dayton
1801 North Dayton Street
Chicago, IL 60614
Reside on Stratford
525 W Stratford Pl
Chicago, IL 60657
Park Michigan Apartments
1212 S Michigan Ave
Chicago, IL 60605
Common Addams
1401 West 15th Street
Chicago, IL 60607
8057 S Laflin Ave
8057 S Laflin St
Chicago, IL 60620
1350 Lake Shore Drive
1350 N Lake Shore Dr
Chicago, IL 60610

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity