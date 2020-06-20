3126 N Spaulding Ave 2.

Amenities
Unit 2 Available 07/01/20 1BR in Avondale--Heat Included! - Property Id: 285838
This one bedroom in Avondale features hardwood floors, soon to be updated bathroom, and heat included. Laundry On Site. Near Blue Line, Expressway, XSport Fitness, restaurants, and much more! *Photos might be of a similar unit in the building.
In order to apply, please reach out directly to me for exact instructions.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/285838
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5802406)