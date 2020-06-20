All apartments in Chicago
3126 N Spaulding Ave 2.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

3126 N Spaulding Ave 2

3126 North Spaulding Avenue · (224) 402-4864
Location

3126 North Spaulding Avenue, Chicago, IL 60618
Avondale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
dogs allowed
Unit 2 Available 07/01/20 1BR in Avondale--Heat Included! - Property Id: 285838

This one bedroom in Avondale features hardwood floors, soon to be updated bathroom, and heat included. Laundry On Site. Near Blue Line, Expressway, XSport Fitness, restaurants, and much more! *Photos might be of a similar unit in the building.

In order to apply, please reach out directly to me for exact instructions.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/285838
Property Id 285838

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5802406)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3126 N Spaulding Ave 2 have any available units?
3126 N Spaulding Ave 2 has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3126 N Spaulding Ave 2 have?
Some of 3126 N Spaulding Ave 2's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3126 N Spaulding Ave 2 currently offering any rent specials?
3126 N Spaulding Ave 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3126 N Spaulding Ave 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3126 N Spaulding Ave 2 is pet friendly.
Does 3126 N Spaulding Ave 2 offer parking?
No, 3126 N Spaulding Ave 2 does not offer parking.
Does 3126 N Spaulding Ave 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3126 N Spaulding Ave 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3126 N Spaulding Ave 2 have a pool?
No, 3126 N Spaulding Ave 2 does not have a pool.
Does 3126 N Spaulding Ave 2 have accessible units?
No, 3126 N Spaulding Ave 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 3126 N Spaulding Ave 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3126 N Spaulding Ave 2 does not have units with dishwashers.

