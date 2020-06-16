All apartments in Chicago
3100 N LAKE SHORE DR
Last updated February 20 2020 at 8:25 AM

3100 N LAKE SHORE DR

3100 North Lake Shore Drive · (312) 672-1023
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3100 North Lake Shore Drive, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
doorman
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
parking
UPDATED 1 BEDROOM ON LAKE SHORE~HEAT INCLD! Recently renovated one bedroom condo available for rent! This unit faces south and has an open floor plan, stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring and great closet space. Located on a beautiful tree-lined street in East Lakeview. Building amenities include 24hr doorman, roof top deck, party room and work out room. Parking options available nearby. Steps from lakefront path and running track, Belmont Harbor, shopping and entertainment/dining options. Rent includes heat and basic cable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3100 N LAKE SHORE DR have any available units?
3100 N LAKE SHORE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3100 N LAKE SHORE DR have?
Some of 3100 N LAKE SHORE DR's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3100 N LAKE SHORE DR currently offering any rent specials?
3100 N LAKE SHORE DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3100 N LAKE SHORE DR pet-friendly?
No, 3100 N LAKE SHORE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 3100 N LAKE SHORE DR offer parking?
Yes, 3100 N LAKE SHORE DR does offer parking.
Does 3100 N LAKE SHORE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3100 N LAKE SHORE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3100 N LAKE SHORE DR have a pool?
No, 3100 N LAKE SHORE DR does not have a pool.
Does 3100 N LAKE SHORE DR have accessible units?
No, 3100 N LAKE SHORE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 3100 N LAKE SHORE DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 3100 N LAKE SHORE DR does not have units with dishwashers.
