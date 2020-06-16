3100 N LAKE SHORE DR

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated stainless steel doorman

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities doorman parking

UPDATED 1 BEDROOM ON LAKE SHORE~HEAT INCLD! Recently renovated one bedroom condo available for rent! This unit faces south and has an open floor plan, stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring and great closet space. Located on a beautiful tree-lined street in East Lakeview. Building amenities include 24hr doorman, roof top deck, party room and work out room. Parking options available nearby. Steps from lakefront path and running track, Belmont Harbor, shopping and entertainment/dining options. Rent includes heat and basic cable.