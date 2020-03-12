All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 2800 North Lake Shore Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
2800 North Lake Shore Drive
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:54 PM

2800 North Lake Shore Drive

2800 North Lake Shore Drive West · (847) 899-1196
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lakeview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2800 North Lake Shore Drive West, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 2011 · Avail. now

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
This fabulous FULLY FURNISHED Jr 1 bedroom is available starting August 1st! Apartment Includes: Bosch Dishwasher, Gas Stove, Microwave, 3 HUGE Closets, King Sized Bed, Memory Foam Sleeper Sofa, Newly rehabbed bathroom (under 1 year), All kitchen supplies, ALL UTILITIES (even internet/cable) only electric is paid on your own, Storage locker included, Beautiful view of Diversey Driving Range and Lake! All furniture barely used, one year old! Lease term one year. Building has a 24 hour doorman, outdoor pool, fitness center, rooftop with amazing city views, and heated indoor parking available. Broker has interest in unit. ***UNIT CAN BE RENTED UNFURNISHED, OWNER PREFERS FURNISHED***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2800 North Lake Shore Drive have any available units?
2800 North Lake Shore Drive has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2800 North Lake Shore Drive have?
Some of 2800 North Lake Shore Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2800 North Lake Shore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2800 North Lake Shore Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2800 North Lake Shore Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2800 North Lake Shore Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2800 North Lake Shore Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2800 North Lake Shore Drive does offer parking.
Does 2800 North Lake Shore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2800 North Lake Shore Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2800 North Lake Shore Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2800 North Lake Shore Drive has a pool.
Does 2800 North Lake Shore Drive have accessible units?
No, 2800 North Lake Shore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2800 North Lake Shore Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2800 North Lake Shore Drive has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2800 North Lake Shore Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Wells Place
837 South Wells Street
Chicago, IL 60607
5237-5245 S. Kenwood Avenue
5237-5245 S Kenwood Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
Ashland Manor
4874 North Ashland Avenue
Chicago, IL 60640
1634 W. Grace Apt.
1634 W Grace St
Chicago, IL 60613
5401-5405 S. Drexel Boulevard
5401 S Drexel Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
Aspire Residences
2111 South Wabash Avenue
Chicago, IL 60616
7800-06 S Morgan
7800 S Morgan St
Chicago, IL 60620
Noca Blu
2340 N California Ave
Chicago, IL 60647

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity