2800 North Lake Shore Drive

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities doorman gym parking pool garage internet access

This fabulous FULLY FURNISHED Jr 1 bedroom is available starting August 1st! Apartment Includes: Bosch Dishwasher, Gas Stove, Microwave, 3 HUGE Closets, King Sized Bed, Memory Foam Sleeper Sofa, Newly rehabbed bathroom (under 1 year), All kitchen supplies, ALL UTILITIES (even internet/cable) only electric is paid on your own, Storage locker included, Beautiful view of Diversey Driving Range and Lake! All furniture barely used, one year old! Lease term one year. Building has a 24 hour doorman, outdoor pool, fitness center, rooftop with amazing city views, and heated indoor parking available. Broker has interest in unit. ***UNIT CAN BE RENTED UNFURNISHED, OWNER PREFERS FURNISHED***