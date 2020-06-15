2646 North Halsted Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking garage hot tub

Absolutely stunning penthouse 3 bed 2 bath in 6 year old elevator building. 14 Foot ceilings with a wall of windows flood this Living/Dining/Kitchen with natural light. 42 inch SubZero, Wolf range, wine fridge, Quartz counters. Approx 1700 sq ft, plus 1000 sq ft private roof deck with Trex decking. Incredible city views. In unit washer/dryer, tons of storage. Spa like, marble master bath with heated tile flooring, rain head, body sprays, steam shower. 6 ft Jetted tub. Most importantly, this unit includes an extra wide 2 car PRIVATE GARAGE. This is the middle of everything, walking distance to countless restaurants, night life, red line, Lake Michigan, Lincoln Park Zoo, etc.... Credit check required, 40 dollar application fee. 1 month security deposit.