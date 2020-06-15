All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 2646 North Halsted Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
2646 North Halsted Street
Last updated June 3 2020 at 6:31 PM

2646 North Halsted Street

2646 North Halsted Street · (773) 968-9889
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lincoln Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2646 North Halsted Street, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4S · Avail. now

$4,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
elevator
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
hot tub
Absolutely stunning penthouse 3 bed 2 bath in 6 year old elevator building. 14 Foot ceilings with a wall of windows flood this Living/Dining/Kitchen with natural light. 42 inch SubZero, Wolf range, wine fridge, Quartz counters. Approx 1700 sq ft, plus 1000 sq ft private roof deck with Trex decking. Incredible city views. In unit washer/dryer, tons of storage. Spa like, marble master bath with heated tile flooring, rain head, body sprays, steam shower. 6 ft Jetted tub. Most importantly, this unit includes an extra wide 2 car PRIVATE GARAGE. This is the middle of everything, walking distance to countless restaurants, night life, red line, Lake Michigan, Lincoln Park Zoo, etc.... Credit check required, 40 dollar application fee. 1 month security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2646 North Halsted Street have any available units?
2646 North Halsted Street has a unit available for $4,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2646 North Halsted Street have?
Some of 2646 North Halsted Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2646 North Halsted Street currently offering any rent specials?
2646 North Halsted Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2646 North Halsted Street pet-friendly?
No, 2646 North Halsted Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2646 North Halsted Street offer parking?
Yes, 2646 North Halsted Street does offer parking.
Does 2646 North Halsted Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2646 North Halsted Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2646 North Halsted Street have a pool?
No, 2646 North Halsted Street does not have a pool.
Does 2646 North Halsted Street have accessible units?
No, 2646 North Halsted Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2646 North Halsted Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2646 North Halsted Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2646 North Halsted Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

5706 S Blackstone Ave
5706 South Blackstone Avenue
Chicago, IL 60637
450 W. Melrose
450 W Melrose St
Chicago, IL 60657
8251 S Ellis Ave
8251 S Ellis Ave
Chicago, IL 60619
Old Town Park - II
202 West Hill Street
Chicago, IL 60610
7028 S Clyde
7028 S Clyde Ave
Chicago, IL 60649
2140 N Halsted
2140 North Halsted Street
Chicago, IL 60614
Oakdale Terrace
525 W Oakdale Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
1101 E. Hyde Park Boulevard
1101 E Hyde Park Blvd
Chicago, IL 60615

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity