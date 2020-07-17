2645 West Carmen Avenue - 203

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard on-site laundry parking bbq/grill

Recently renovated two bedroom apartment in Lincoln Square featuring a huge updated eat-in kitchen with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, and garbage disposal. New bathroom with high-end finishes throughout. New hardwood floors. The large bedrooms each have ceiling fans, large closets, and brand new carpet. Sunny large living room. Lots of closets - coat closet, linen closet, and pantry. Baseboard heat, wall A/C. Storage locker included, laundry in building, and outdoor space with a grill and picnic tables. Parking available. Close to Lincoln Square restaurants, bars, and shopping.



Virtual tour is the unit above, same layout and almost all the same finishes (floor material is only difference)

Laundry in building, courtyard has grills and a picnic table. Close to Lincoln Square restaurants, bars, and shopping.