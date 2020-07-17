All apartments in Chicago
2645 West Carmen Avenue - 203
Last updated June 12 2020 at 7:06 PM

2645 West Carmen Avenue - 203

2645 West Carmen Avenue · (312) 834-4371
Location

2645 West Carmen Avenue, Chicago, IL 60625
Lincoln Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,675

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 875 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
Recently renovated two bedroom apartment in Lincoln Square featuring a huge updated eat-in kitchen with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, and garbage disposal. New bathroom with high-end finishes throughout. New hardwood floors. The large bedrooms each have ceiling fans, large closets, and brand new carpet. Sunny large living room. Lots of closets - coat closet, linen closet, and pantry. Baseboard heat, wall A/C. Storage locker included, laundry in building, and outdoor space with a grill and picnic tables. Parking available. Close to Lincoln Square restaurants, bars, and shopping.

Virtual tour is the unit above, same layout and almost all the same finishes (floor material is only difference)
Laundry in building, courtyard has grills and a picnic table. Close to Lincoln Square restaurants, bars, and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2645 West Carmen Avenue - 203 have any available units?
2645 West Carmen Avenue - 203 has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2645 West Carmen Avenue - 203 have?
Some of 2645 West Carmen Avenue - 203's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2645 West Carmen Avenue - 203 currently offering any rent specials?
2645 West Carmen Avenue - 203 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2645 West Carmen Avenue - 203 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2645 West Carmen Avenue - 203 is pet friendly.
Does 2645 West Carmen Avenue - 203 offer parking?
Yes, 2645 West Carmen Avenue - 203 offers parking.
Does 2645 West Carmen Avenue - 203 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2645 West Carmen Avenue - 203 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2645 West Carmen Avenue - 203 have a pool?
No, 2645 West Carmen Avenue - 203 does not have a pool.
Does 2645 West Carmen Avenue - 203 have accessible units?
No, 2645 West Carmen Avenue - 203 does not have accessible units.
Does 2645 West Carmen Avenue - 203 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2645 West Carmen Avenue - 203 has units with dishwashers.
