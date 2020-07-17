All apartments in Chicago
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
2515 W Lawrence Ave 4E
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

2515 W Lawrence Ave 4E

2515 West Lawrence Avenue · (312) 589-0370
Location

2515 West Lawrence Avenue, Chicago, IL 60625
Lincoln Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 4E · Avail. now

$2,550

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
walk in closets
elevator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
FOR RENT! Elevator building! - Property Id: 303628

The Ravenswood neighborhood at Lincoln Square area with walking distance to Brown Line at 4600 block of Western Ave, short distance to Interstates and Lake Shore Dr.! 3 Bedrooms 2.1 baths featuring nice finishes including hardwood floors, washer and dryer in unit, nice open floor plan with approximately 1,600 Sq. ft. plus with large balcony! Large master bedroom with walk-in closet! Roof top with panoramic views! Exterior parking space $150! Tenant pays cooking gas, heat and electricity. Fantastic location! Available immediately! 1-year minimum lease. Full credit and background reports! Individual utilities paid by tenants but water. NOTE; unit undergone recent correction of heat distribution and repairs of few interior items that were discovered after finished construction, and prior tenant occupancy.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2515-w-lawrence-ave-chicago-il-unit-4e/303628
Property Id 303628

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5957373)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2515 W Lawrence Ave 4E have any available units?
2515 W Lawrence Ave 4E has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2515 W Lawrence Ave 4E have?
Some of 2515 W Lawrence Ave 4E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2515 W Lawrence Ave 4E currently offering any rent specials?
2515 W Lawrence Ave 4E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2515 W Lawrence Ave 4E pet-friendly?
No, 2515 W Lawrence Ave 4E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2515 W Lawrence Ave 4E offer parking?
Yes, 2515 W Lawrence Ave 4E offers parking.
Does 2515 W Lawrence Ave 4E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2515 W Lawrence Ave 4E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2515 W Lawrence Ave 4E have a pool?
No, 2515 W Lawrence Ave 4E does not have a pool.
Does 2515 W Lawrence Ave 4E have accessible units?
No, 2515 W Lawrence Ave 4E does not have accessible units.
Does 2515 W Lawrence Ave 4E have units with dishwashers?
No, 2515 W Lawrence Ave 4E does not have units with dishwashers.
