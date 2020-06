Amenities

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

Spacious 63rd Street Apartments - Property Id: 261453



Building professionally managed by KMA Property Management Services, Inc with 24-hour answering service hotline. Tenants pay for gas and electric. Unit come with stove and refrigerator.



Due to the pandemic outbreak we are not doing personal showings. Please copy and paste the link below to a new browser to view apartment.



https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=jK36oYooEvR



Interested candidates must meet the following criteria:

• 620 credit score or higher

• Income must be three times asking rent

• Two years of employment history NO gaps

• No criminal history in seven years

• No bankruptcy filed in five years

• No eviction history or rent owed to any previous landlord

• Good housekeeping

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/261453

No Pets Allowed



