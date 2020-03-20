2455 N Spaulding Ave G

Amenities

Large, rehabbed apartments feature hardwood floors, super spacious bedrooms, lots of closet space, original woodwork, pristine kitchens with dishwashers and microwaves, and updated bathrooms. Enjoy all that Logan Square has to offer including The Logan Theater, shops, farmer's markets, festivals, and restaurants. Jump on the Blue Line for easy transportation. Property Amenities: Original built-ins and woodwork Decorative fireplaces Secure intercom entry In-building laundry 4 blocks to the Logan Square Blue Line stop on the El

Please note: this apartment is a garden unit, at the ground floor. Photos are of a similar apartment in the building.

Due to COVID-19 Restrictions this apartment cannot be shown in person until 6/1

