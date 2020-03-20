All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 2455 N Spaulding Ave G.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
2455 N Spaulding Ave G
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

2455 N Spaulding Ave G

2455 North Spaulding Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Logan Square
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2455 North Spaulding Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
media room
2 bed in Logan w/ dishwasher - Property Id: 284407

Large, rehabbed apartments feature hardwood floors, super spacious bedrooms, lots of closet space, original woodwork, pristine kitchens with dishwashers and microwaves, and updated bathrooms. Enjoy all that Logan Square has to offer including The Logan Theater, shops, farmer's markets, festivals, and restaurants. Jump on the Blue Line for easy transportation. Property Amenities: Original built-ins and woodwork Decorative fireplaces Secure intercom entry In-building laundry 4 blocks to the Logan Square Blue Line stop on the El
Please note: this apartment is a garden unit, at the ground floor. Photos are of a similar apartment in the building.
-EMAIL OR TEXT INQUIRIES ONLY-
Due to COVID-19 Restrictions this apartment cannot be shown in person until 6/1
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/284407
Property Id 284407

(RLNE5861141)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2455 N Spaulding Ave G have any available units?
2455 N Spaulding Ave G doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2455 N Spaulding Ave G have?
Some of 2455 N Spaulding Ave G's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2455 N Spaulding Ave G currently offering any rent specials?
2455 N Spaulding Ave G isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2455 N Spaulding Ave G pet-friendly?
Yes, 2455 N Spaulding Ave G is pet friendly.
Does 2455 N Spaulding Ave G offer parking?
No, 2455 N Spaulding Ave G does not offer parking.
Does 2455 N Spaulding Ave G have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2455 N Spaulding Ave G does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2455 N Spaulding Ave G have a pool?
No, 2455 N Spaulding Ave G does not have a pool.
Does 2455 N Spaulding Ave G have accessible units?
No, 2455 N Spaulding Ave G does not have accessible units.
Does 2455 N Spaulding Ave G have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2455 N Spaulding Ave G has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Barry Court - 722 W Barry Ave
722 West Barry Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
2318 North Southport Ave. Apt.
2318 North Southport Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
Asbury Plaza
750 N Dearborn St
Chicago, IL 60654
5118 S.dorchester Ave
5118 South Dorchester Avenue
Chicago, IL 60615
5055-61 N Damen
5055 North Damen Avenue
Chicago, IL 60625
2326 N Southport
2326 North Southport Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
State and Grand
505 N State St
Chicago, IL 60654
828 W. Fullerton
828 W Fullerton Ave
Chicago, IL 60614

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College