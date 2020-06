Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Desirable Neighborhood. Spacious 2 Br unit, large eat-in kitchen with new hardwood floors, refinished hardwood floors in living room/dining room area. carpet in bedrooms, stackable washer/dryer in unit. Close to transportation. 1 garage parking available for add'l fee of $150/mo. Pets ok upon approval (may require add'l fee). No Smoking. Owner occupied & Agent owned. Broker owned. Non-refundable move-in fee of $500. or 2 or more people $350. per person. Tenant(s) pay own utilities. Easy to show.