2322 S. Canal St. Unit #401 Available 08/01/20 2 BED / 2 BATH RENTAL CONDO NEAR CHINATOWN WITH PARKING INCLUDED - BRIGHT CORNER CONDO UNIT FOR RENT IN NEWLY CONSTRUCTED MODERN BUILDING. MODERN STYLE KITCHEN, WOOD FLOORS, CENTRAL A/C, LARGE PRIVATE BALCONY, LARGE MASTER SUITE WITH ATTACHED WALK-IN CLOSET AND MASTER BEDROOM. SECOND BEDROOM HAS GOOD CLOSET SPACE AND SIZE. BEAUTIFUL CORNER ROOM WITH WALL TO CEILING WINDOWS PERFECT FOR AT HOME OFFICE. EXTRA DEEP HEATED GARAGE PARKING SPACE FOR ANY SIZE VEHICLE INCLUDED IN PRICE. NEAR CHINATOWN, JEWEL-OSCO, WALGREENS, RESTAURANTS, EXPRESSWAY ACCESS, WALKING DISTANCE TO ORANGE LINE TRAIN STATION, BUS TO DOWNTOWN LESS THAN 1/2 HR. PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED BUILDING. TENANT PAYS FOR HEATING GAS AND ELECTRIC. WATER AND PARKING INCLUDED IN THE RENT.



*TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING PLEASE CONTACT JOE 312-848-0800 / 24 HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED*



(RLNE3330443)