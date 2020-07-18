All apartments in Chicago
2239 West Fullerton Avenue

Location

2239 West Fullerton Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Spacious, newly remodeled 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, duplex-down unit in a Bucktown 2-flat. High-end designer-grade rehab. Lots of natural light & 10 ft ceiling height. Beautiful backyard for enjoyment &/or entertainment, complete with patio, landscaping, trees, & patio for grilling. Custom kitchen cabinetry finished with Brazilian granite counters & backsplashes. All new, stainless steel appliances & faucets. Custom window treatments & lighting fixtures compliment ebony hardwood floors throughout the first floor. Entirely new bathrooms with radiant floor heat, floating vanities & back-lit mirrors. Large bedrooms with generous closet space in each bedroom. Washer Dryer in-unit. Ideal, easy highway access, with close proximity and walkability to Bucktown's best restaurants. 1 Garage spot included. No security deposit required. Move-in fee: $650

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2239 West Fullerton Avenue have any available units?
2239 West Fullerton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2239 West Fullerton Avenue have?
Some of 2239 West Fullerton Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2239 West Fullerton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2239 West Fullerton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2239 West Fullerton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2239 West Fullerton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2239 West Fullerton Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2239 West Fullerton Avenue offers parking.
Does 2239 West Fullerton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2239 West Fullerton Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2239 West Fullerton Avenue have a pool?
No, 2239 West Fullerton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2239 West Fullerton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2239 West Fullerton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2239 West Fullerton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2239 West Fullerton Avenue has units with dishwashers.
