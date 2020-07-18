2239 West Fullerton Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Spacious, newly remodeled 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, duplex-down unit in a Bucktown 2-flat. High-end designer-grade rehab. Lots of natural light & 10 ft ceiling height. Beautiful backyard for enjoyment &/or entertainment, complete with patio, landscaping, trees, & patio for grilling. Custom kitchen cabinetry finished with Brazilian granite counters & backsplashes. All new, stainless steel appliances & faucets. Custom window treatments & lighting fixtures compliment ebony hardwood floors throughout the first floor. Entirely new bathrooms with radiant floor heat, floating vanities & back-lit mirrors. Large bedrooms with generous closet space in each bedroom. Washer Dryer in-unit. Ideal, easy highway access, with close proximity and walkability to Bucktown's best restaurants. 1 Garage spot included. No security deposit required. Move-in fee: $650