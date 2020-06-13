2120 E 68th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking

Great Building with condo-like qualities,under new ownership and professional property management. This very large 2 bedroom apartment has a wonderful floor plan and its own individual furnace. Its on the second floor of the building.

Located in an up and coming part of the South Shore just three blocks away from Lake Michigan.The 26 South Shore Express bus route that goes downtown is just one block away.Close to the Metra,off street parking is also available for a nominal fee.water included.Washers and Dryers on the premises. Accepts Section 8.



(RLNE1998321)