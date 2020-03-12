2053 W. Iowa St. #1

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Heat included! Spacious, sunny 2 br, 1 bath Ukrainian Village/West Town unit with refinished hardwood floors. Available June. Unit features newer kitchen with stainless appliances, quartz counters, 42-inch maple cabinets. Bedrooms are nice sizes. Building highlights include: newer electric and plumbing and laundry in basement. Amazing location with 96 Walk Score! Blocks to tons of restaurants and nightlife. Two blocks to Superior Park. Only two blocks to Mariano's grocery. 8 blocks to Blue Line CTA train and a block to Chicago bus stop. One dog (restrictions, under 50lbs) or cat considered.

