2053 W. Iowa St. #1
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:03 AM

2053 W. Iowa St. #1

2053 W Iowa St · (312) 282-3336
Location

2053 W Iowa St, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Heat included! Spacious, sunny 2 br, 1 bath Ukrainian Village/West Town unit with refinished hardwood floors. Available June. Unit features newer kitchen with stainless appliances, quartz counters, 42-inch maple cabinets. Bedrooms are nice sizes. Building highlights include: newer electric and plumbing and laundry in basement. Amazing location with 96 Walk Score! Blocks to tons of restaurants and nightlife. Two blocks to Superior Park. Only two blocks to Mariano's grocery. 8 blocks to Blue Line CTA train and a block to Chicago bus stop. One dog (restrictions, under 50lbs) or cat considered.
Heat included! Spacious, sunny Ukrainian Village/West Town units with refinished hardwood floors, newer kitchen with stainless appliances, quartz counters, 42-inch maple cabinets. and large bedrooms. Property has newer electric and plumbing and onsite laundry. Amazing location with 96 Walk Score! Blocks to tons of restaurants and nightlife, (2) blocks to Superior Park, (2) blocks to Mariano's grocery, (1) block to Chicago bus stop. Small dog (restrictions apply) or cat considered with additional fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2053 W. Iowa St. #1 have any available units?
2053 W. Iowa St. #1 has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2053 W. Iowa St. #1 have?
Some of 2053 W. Iowa St. #1's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2053 W. Iowa St. #1 currently offering any rent specials?
2053 W. Iowa St. #1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2053 W. Iowa St. #1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2053 W. Iowa St. #1 is pet friendly.
Does 2053 W. Iowa St. #1 offer parking?
No, 2053 W. Iowa St. #1 does not offer parking.
Does 2053 W. Iowa St. #1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2053 W. Iowa St. #1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2053 W. Iowa St. #1 have a pool?
No, 2053 W. Iowa St. #1 does not have a pool.
Does 2053 W. Iowa St. #1 have accessible units?
No, 2053 W. Iowa St. #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2053 W. Iowa St. #1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2053 W. Iowa St. #1 has units with dishwashers.
