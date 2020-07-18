2022 S Throop St 1W

Amenities

Gut-rehabbed red-brick building! The entire building has been renovated with new electric, entirely new plumbing, new roof, decks for rear units and parking in back (pending availability).



2 bed 2 bath unit features contemporary finishes with hardwood floors, quartz counters and Stainless Steel appliances in the kitchen. Ceramic and porcelain tile bathrooms and IN UNIT WASHER AND DRYER. Central air conditioning and heat. Pet friendly (please inquire, certain restrictions may apply). Near everything in Pilsen! two blocks from 18th/ Thalia Hall/Duseks, near PINK line CTA, walk to park, groceries, restaurants and nightlife, easy commute to UIC and SAIC/downtown. Call with any questions, to see similar units or to schedule a viewing!!

