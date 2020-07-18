All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

2022 S Throop St 1W

2022 South Throop Street · No Longer Available
Location

2022 South Throop Street, Chicago, IL 60608
Lower West Side

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Rehab 2Be/2Ba, PILSEN In-unit W/D, Quartz, PARKING - Property Id: 223216

Gut-rehabbed red-brick building! The entire building has been renovated with new electric, entirely new plumbing, new roof, decks for rear units and parking in back (pending availability).

2 bed 2 bath unit features contemporary finishes with hardwood floors, quartz counters and Stainless Steel appliances in the kitchen. Ceramic and porcelain tile bathrooms and IN UNIT WASHER AND DRYER. Central air conditioning and heat. Pet friendly (please inquire, certain restrictions may apply). Near everything in Pilsen! two blocks from 18th/ Thalia Hall/Duseks, near PINK line CTA, walk to park, groceries, restaurants and nightlife, easy commute to UIC and SAIC/downtown. Call with any questions, to see similar units or to schedule a viewing!!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/223216
Property Id 223216

(RLNE5804162)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2022 S Throop St 1W have any available units?
2022 S Throop St 1W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2022 S Throop St 1W have?
Some of 2022 S Throop St 1W's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2022 S Throop St 1W currently offering any rent specials?
2022 S Throop St 1W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2022 S Throop St 1W pet-friendly?
Yes, 2022 S Throop St 1W is pet friendly.
Does 2022 S Throop St 1W offer parking?
Yes, 2022 S Throop St 1W offers parking.
Does 2022 S Throop St 1W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2022 S Throop St 1W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2022 S Throop St 1W have a pool?
No, 2022 S Throop St 1W does not have a pool.
Does 2022 S Throop St 1W have accessible units?
No, 2022 S Throop St 1W does not have accessible units.
Does 2022 S Throop St 1W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2022 S Throop St 1W has units with dishwashers.
