1845 North Albany Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Recently renovated and ready for its next tenant! Unit features 2 spacious bedrooms + enclosed den "perfect for office, nursery, small 3rd bedroom" stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, hardwood floors, central heat/air, an abundance of natural sunlight/windows, & maximum storage/closet space! Private basement w/ bathroom for extra storage, hobbies, trade is all yours as well! Building features a private MASSIVE backyard w new paver patio, your own washer/dryer, & possible garage parking! Prime location only steps away from all of your favorite restaurants, 606 Trail, public transport/ Blue Line, and the new Target! Magnificent property, make it yours today!