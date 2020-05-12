All apartments in Chicago
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:01 AM

1845 North Albany Avenue

1845 North Albany Avenue · (847) 322-8827
Location

1845 North Albany Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1150 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Recently renovated and ready for its next tenant! Unit features 2 spacious bedrooms + enclosed den "perfect for office, nursery, small 3rd bedroom" stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, hardwood floors, central heat/air, an abundance of natural sunlight/windows, & maximum storage/closet space! Private basement w/ bathroom for extra storage, hobbies, trade is all yours as well! Building features a private MASSIVE backyard w new paver patio, your own washer/dryer, & possible garage parking! Prime location only steps away from all of your favorite restaurants, 606 Trail, public transport/ Blue Line, and the new Target! Magnificent property, make it yours today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1845 North Albany Avenue have any available units?
1845 North Albany Avenue has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1845 North Albany Avenue have?
Some of 1845 North Albany Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1845 North Albany Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1845 North Albany Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1845 North Albany Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1845 North Albany Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1845 North Albany Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1845 North Albany Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1845 North Albany Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1845 North Albany Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1845 North Albany Avenue have a pool?
No, 1845 North Albany Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1845 North Albany Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1845 North Albany Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1845 North Albany Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1845 North Albany Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
