Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:52 PM

1825 W Foster Ave

1825 W Foster Ave · (773) 786-9120
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1825 W Foster Ave, Chicago, IL 60640
Lincoln Square

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 1827FO2 · Avail. Sep 1

$950

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 5133-1 · Avail. now

$1,015

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 590 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 5131-3 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 5135-3 · Avail. now

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

Unit 1833FO3 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 955 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1825 W Foster Ave.

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
clubhouse
on-site laundry
media room
1825-39 W. Foster / 5131-37 N. Wolcott

This Ravenswood corner building offers both vintage and renovated studio, 1, and 2-bedroom apartments.

Units include:

FREE Heat
Hardwood Floors
Laundry On-Site
Assigned Building Engineer

\With some updated units having Dishwashers, SS Appliances, and Granite Countertops.

Nestled in Ravenswood on the cusp of Andersonville, restaurants, shopping, and nightlife are plentiful. Within just blocks you can enjoy Winnemac Park, Koval Distillery, Swedish American Museum, Chicago Magic Lounge, Hopleaf, multiple theatres, and so much more!

Getting around the city is easy with the Damen (#50) and Foster (#92) bus routes just steps away, which can also quickly get you to the Damen Brown Line, Berwyn Red Line, and Ravenswood Metra stations.

Located at the intersection of Foster & Wolcott.

NO Security Deposit!

Cat friendly.

Call ICM Properties for details or to arrange a showing.

ICM Properties, Inc. is a professional managemen

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9-11 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50, only for cosigner
Deposit: None!
Move-in Fees: $350 per person
Pets Allowed: cats
fee: $100 pet registration fee
rent: $25 Pet rent per pet

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1825 W Foster Ave have any available units?
1825 W Foster Ave has 6 units available starting at $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1825 W Foster Ave have?
Some of 1825 W Foster Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1825 W Foster Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1825 W Foster Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1825 W Foster Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1825 W Foster Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1825 W Foster Ave offer parking?
No, 1825 W Foster Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1825 W Foster Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1825 W Foster Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1825 W Foster Ave have a pool?
No, 1825 W Foster Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1825 W Foster Ave have accessible units?
No, 1825 W Foster Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1825 W Foster Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1825 W Foster Ave has units with dishwashers.
