1825 W Foster Ave

1825-39 W. Foster / 5131-37 N. Wolcott



This Ravenswood corner building offers both vintage and renovated studio, 1, and 2-bedroom apartments.



\With some updated units having Dishwashers, SS Appliances, and Granite Countertops.



Nestled in Ravenswood on the cusp of Andersonville, restaurants, shopping, and nightlife are plentiful. Within just blocks you can enjoy Winnemac Park, Koval Distillery, Swedish American Museum, Chicago Magic Lounge, Hopleaf, multiple theatres, and so much more!



Getting around the city is easy with the Damen (#50) and Foster (#92) bus routes just steps away, which can also quickly get you to the Damen Brown Line, Berwyn Red Line, and Ravenswood Metra stations.



Located at the intersection of Foster & Wolcott.



NO Security Deposit!



Cat friendly.



Call ICM Properties for details or to arrange a showing.



