1735 N Clybourn Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court elevator on-site laundry parking playground bike storage garage

Chicago IL



Hello you inquired on this home.



Rent to Own (ONLY) - Credit Problems OK with

Credit Repair Available via a 3rd Party Company.



Term: 2 Year Option to Buy

Monthly: $4,995 Plus Taxes & HOA

Initial Down: $80,000 Min (Credits the Home Price)

Home Price: $975,000



Description:

Duplex Penthouse with Elevator, approximately 3000sf in Fabulous Lincoln Park Location!



4 Bedrooms (3 bedrooms on the 2nd level), 3 Baths (2 baths on the 2nd level), Family Room, 2 Decks, Rooftop Terrace and Attached Garage. Enjoy living in one of the BEST locations in Chicago! Next to a tot lot, basketball court, just steps to New City, Apple, Starbucks, the Red Line and the New River Walk! The best shopping and incredible restaurants/bars are right out your front door! Oscar Mayer Elementary and Lincoln Park High School!



Honed granite countertops and HUGE waterfall island in this gorgeous chefs kitchen with marble and limestone backsplash, top of the line Bosch stainless steel appliances: counter-depth fridge with ice/water dispenser, gas oven, convection microwave oven (use as a 2nd oven), whisper dishwasher, under-cabinet lighting, plenty of storage in the white/flat panel kitchen cabinets and pantry. Honed granite fireplace surround to the corner gas fireplace. All baths with granite/marble/quartz/limestone.



3 outdoor spaces: front deck, back deck off the family room with a Pergola and rooftop terrace. Tongue and groove hardwood floors throughout, gorgeous light fixtures throughout, solid core doors throughout, crown/base molding throughout, 2nd floor laundry room, 10ft ceilings, and so much more!



Attached garage parking with storage, bike room, extra storage areas on first level and rooftop. Quadruple paned windows with a brick wall between for the best sound-proofing. Condo comes with or without the furnishings.



(RLNE5967194)