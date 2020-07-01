All apartments in Chicago
1735 N Clybourn Ave

1735 North Clybourn Avenue · (435) 327-2229
Location

1735 North Clybourn Avenue, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 3 baths, $4995 · Avail. now

$4,995

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
playground
bike storage
garage
Chicago IL

Rent to Own (ONLY) - Credit Problems OK with
Credit Repair Available via a 3rd Party Company.

Term: 2 Year Option to Buy
Monthly: $4,995 Plus Taxes & HOA
Initial Down: $80,000 Min (Credits the Home Price)
Home Price: $975,000

Description:
Duplex Penthouse with Elevator, approximately 3000sf in Fabulous Lincoln Park Location!

4 Bedrooms (3 bedrooms on the 2nd level), 3 Baths (2 baths on the 2nd level), Family Room, 2 Decks, Rooftop Terrace and Attached Garage. Enjoy living in one of the BEST locations in Chicago! Next to a tot lot, basketball court, just steps to New City, Apple, Starbucks, the Red Line and the New River Walk! The best shopping and incredible restaurants/bars are right out your front door! Oscar Mayer Elementary and Lincoln Park High School!

Honed granite countertops and HUGE waterfall island in this gorgeous chefs kitchen with marble and limestone backsplash, top of the line Bosch stainless steel appliances: counter-depth fridge with ice/water dispenser, gas oven, convection microwave oven (use as a 2nd oven), whisper dishwasher, under-cabinet lighting, plenty of storage in the white/flat panel kitchen cabinets and pantry. Honed granite fireplace surround to the corner gas fireplace. All baths with granite/marble/quartz/limestone.

3 outdoor spaces: front deck, back deck off the family room with a Pergola and rooftop terrace. Tongue and groove hardwood floors throughout, gorgeous light fixtures throughout, solid core doors throughout, crown/base molding throughout, 2nd floor laundry room, 10ft ceilings, and so much more!

Attached garage parking with storage, bike room, extra storage areas on first level and rooftop. Quadruple paned windows with a brick wall between for the best sound-proofing. Condo comes with or without the furnishings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

