Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1611 West Division Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 4:48 AM

1611 West Division Street

1611 West Division Street · (310) 849-4033
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1611 West Division Street, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Price and availability

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
West Division Street, Chicago, IL 60622 - 2 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Malcolm Vinson, Epoch/ Douglas Elliman, (310) 849-4033. Available from: 06/10/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. This stunning 2BR/1BA apartment home offers floor-to-ceiling windows, nice laminate flooring, and sound proof wall/insulation. Located in Chicago's Wicker Park this great property is very unique. The builders designed the property to help with sound dampening, living in a city can be loud and they took that in to account along with the great finishes and amazing sundeck! Call TODAY to schedule a private showing with me! [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3582644 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1611 West Division Street have any available units?
1611 West Division Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 1611 West Division Street currently offering any rent specials?
1611 West Division Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1611 West Division Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1611 West Division Street is pet friendly.
Does 1611 West Division Street offer parking?
No, 1611 West Division Street does not offer parking.
Does 1611 West Division Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1611 West Division Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1611 West Division Street have a pool?
No, 1611 West Division Street does not have a pool.
Does 1611 West Division Street have accessible units?
No, 1611 West Division Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1611 West Division Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1611 West Division Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1611 West Division Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1611 West Division Street does not have units with air conditioning.
