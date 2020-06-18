1611 West Division Street

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

West Division Street, Chicago, IL 60622 - 2 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Malcolm Vinson, Epoch/ Douglas Elliman, (310) 849-4033. Available from: 06/10/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. This stunning 2BR/1BA apartment home offers floor-to-ceiling windows, nice laminate flooring, and sound proof wall/insulation. Located in Chicago's Wicker Park this great property is very unique. The builders designed the property to help with sound dampening, living in a city can be loud and they took that in to account along with the great finishes and amazing sundeck! Call TODAY to schedule a private showing with me! [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3582644 ]