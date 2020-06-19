All apartments in Chicago
1450 W Barry Ave # 1

1450 West Barry Avenue · (773) 297-3974
Location

1450 West Barry Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $2775 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,775

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 08/01/20 Beautiful gut rehabbed duplex units - Lake View - - Property Id: 287653

These beautiful gut rehabbed duplex units are located in a 2 flat building. The first floor duplex up unit has three bedroom including a master suite and two and one half bathrooms with a 20' x 6' deck. The upper duplex unit has three bedrooms and 2 baths. The units share a yard with the rear coach house currently under construction. The main building stairwell has unit access to each floor which is an advantage if the apartment is shared with roommates. An enclosed rear porch is available for some storage. Both units have hardwood floors throughout, kitchens with granite counter tops w/breakfast bar and stainless appliances, in unit laundry systems and mechanicals including gas force air furnace and central air conditioning. The area has a many restaurants, markets, pubs and retail stores are on Lincoln and Belmont Avenues. The CTA transportation includes the # 77 Belmont connecting to the Red, Brown and Purple Elevated Lines and the # 9 Ashland. Call today to view these new units.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/287653
Property Id 287653

(RLNE5809163)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

