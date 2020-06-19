1450 W Barry Ave # 1

Amenities

Available 08/01/20 Beautiful gut rehabbed duplex units - Lake View - - Property Id: 287653



These beautiful gut rehabbed duplex units are located in a 2 flat building. The first floor duplex up unit has three bedroom including a master suite and two and one half bathrooms with a 20' x 6' deck. The upper duplex unit has three bedrooms and 2 baths. The units share a yard with the rear coach house currently under construction. The main building stairwell has unit access to each floor which is an advantage if the apartment is shared with roommates. An enclosed rear porch is available for some storage. Both units have hardwood floors throughout, kitchens with granite counter tops w/breakfast bar and stainless appliances, in unit laundry systems and mechanicals including gas force air furnace and central air conditioning. The area has a many restaurants, markets, pubs and retail stores are on Lincoln and Belmont Avenues. The CTA transportation includes the # 77 Belmont connecting to the Red, Brown and Purple Elevated Lines and the # 9 Ashland. Call today to view these new units.

