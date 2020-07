Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Beautifully rehabbed 1BR/1BA in the Heart of the South Loop. It features a new kitchen and bath, hwd floors, high ceilings, laundry in the building, secured entrance with an intercom, parking available for an additional charge. Sorry no pets.



Terms: One year lease