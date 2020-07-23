1311 W Addison St 1B

Amenities
Exposed Brick, Central AC, & Pet friendly! - Property Id: 316534
This 1st floor walk up in a lovely courtyard off of Addison is available now. The unit features gas heat and central ac. The kitchen and bath are also upgraded. Tenants pay gas, electric, cable/internet. There is a $250 per adult admin fee, no security deposit. Cats and dogs are welcome with no breed or weight restrictions. Two pets max. Fee for a cat is $250, for a dog is $350.
Please contact me before applying. The unit may have a pending application.
Equal housing opportunity.
