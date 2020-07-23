All apartments in Chicago
1311 W Addison St 1B
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

1311 W Addison St 1B

1311 West Addison Street · (773) 934-0708
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1311 West Addison Street, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 1B · Avail. now

$1,650

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
courtyard
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
internet access
Exposed Brick, Central AC, & Pet friendly! - Property Id: 316534

This 1st floor walk up in a lovely courtyard off of Addison is available now. The unit features gas heat and central ac. The kitchen and bath are also upgraded. Tenants pay gas, electric, cable/internet. There is a $250 per adult admin fee, no security deposit. Cats and dogs are welcome with no breed or weight restrictions. Two pets max. Fee for a cat is $250, for a dog is $350.

Please contact me before applying. The unit may have a pending application.

Equal housing opportunity.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1311-w-addison-st-chicago-il-unit-1b/316534
Property Id 316534

(RLNE5947166)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1311 W Addison St 1B have any available units?
1311 W Addison St 1B has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1311 W Addison St 1B have?
Some of 1311 W Addison St 1B's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1311 W Addison St 1B currently offering any rent specials?
1311 W Addison St 1B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1311 W Addison St 1B pet-friendly?
Yes, 1311 W Addison St 1B is pet friendly.
Does 1311 W Addison St 1B offer parking?
No, 1311 W Addison St 1B does not offer parking.
Does 1311 W Addison St 1B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1311 W Addison St 1B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1311 W Addison St 1B have a pool?
No, 1311 W Addison St 1B does not have a pool.
Does 1311 W Addison St 1B have accessible units?
No, 1311 W Addison St 1B does not have accessible units.
Does 1311 W Addison St 1B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1311 W Addison St 1B has units with dishwashers.
