1301 West Addison Street

Amenities
WONDERFUL WRIGLEYVILLE- 3Bed/1.5Bath. BRAND NEW EVERYTHING! Located in the heart of Wrigley. This unit features a Huge Living Room/Dining Room combo, Wood Burning Fireplace, Large Bay Windows, Central Air, Track-lights, Ceiling fans, and Hardwood Floors through-out. Extraordinary Kitchen offers Granite counters, Stainless Steel Appliances, Washer/Dryer in-unit, Dishwasher, Range hood, and top of the line Cabinetry! Do not miss this opportunity, Common Backyard, Storage and additional Laundry in Basement. Just 3 Blocks to Red/Brown line trains and everything Wrigleyville/Southport Corridor has to offer.