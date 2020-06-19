1301 West Addison Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

WONDERFUL WRIGLEYVILLE- 3Bed/1.5Bath. BRAND NEW EVERYTHING! Located in the heart of Wrigley. This unit features a Huge Living Room/Dining Room combo, Wood Burning Fireplace, Large Bay Windows, Central Air, Track-lights, Ceiling fans, and Hardwood Floors through-out. Extraordinary Kitchen offers Granite counters, Stainless Steel Appliances, Washer/Dryer in-unit, Dishwasher, Range hood, and top of the line Cabinetry! Do not miss this opportunity, Common Backyard, Storage and additional Laundry in Basement. Just 3 Blocks to Red/Brown line trains and everything Wrigleyville/Southport Corridor has to offer.