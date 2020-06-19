All apartments in Chicago
Last updated May 11 2020 at 3:56 PM

1301 West Addison Street

1301 West Addison Street · (773) 931-2102
Location

1301 West Addison Street, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
WONDERFUL WRIGLEYVILLE- 3Bed/1.5Bath. BRAND NEW EVERYTHING! Located in the heart of Wrigley. This unit features a Huge Living Room/Dining Room combo, Wood Burning Fireplace, Large Bay Windows, Central Air, Track-lights, Ceiling fans, and Hardwood Floors through-out. Extraordinary Kitchen offers Granite counters, Stainless Steel Appliances, Washer/Dryer in-unit, Dishwasher, Range hood, and top of the line Cabinetry! Do not miss this opportunity, Common Backyard, Storage and additional Laundry in Basement. Just 3 Blocks to Red/Brown line trains and everything Wrigleyville/Southport Corridor has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1301 West Addison Street have any available units?
1301 West Addison Street has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1301 West Addison Street have?
Some of 1301 West Addison Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1301 West Addison Street currently offering any rent specials?
1301 West Addison Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1301 West Addison Street pet-friendly?
No, 1301 West Addison Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1301 West Addison Street offer parking?
No, 1301 West Addison Street does not offer parking.
Does 1301 West Addison Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1301 West Addison Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1301 West Addison Street have a pool?
No, 1301 West Addison Street does not have a pool.
Does 1301 West Addison Street have accessible units?
No, 1301 West Addison Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1301 West Addison Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1301 West Addison Street has units with dishwashers.
