Amenities
Edgewater 1BR 1ba $1375 nice Vintage bldg kitty ok - Property Id: 309738
RMS RENTALS IS VERY PLEASED TO OFFER...
Rate just revised
Large 1 Bedroom in Edgewater near Red Line and the Lake $1375/mo
Vintage 1920s details throughout the unit.
Wood floors throughout,
tile in Bathroom and
Kitchen.
In unit washer/dryer and dishwasher.
Large living room and separate dining room.
Small back porch area.
A/C window units in bedroom and living room. Basement storage locker.
Secure bike storage in basement.
2 blocks to red line, 5 blocks to lake, 1 block to Broadway Bus and short walk up Granville to Clark Bus. Lots of cute restaurants and shops to walk to: Ann Sather, Dak, Metropolis Coffee, Gino's North, Sovereign, Lickety Split Frozen Custard, and Broadway Antique Market. CVS, Aldi, Whole Foods and LA Fitness are all a very short walk away as well.
No smoking, no dogs, cats ok.
STREET PARKING PLENTIFUL
HEAT and WATER INCLUDED.
Call or TEXT
Joe
1-312-671-4907
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1223-w-granville-ave-chicago-il/309738
Property Id 309738
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5963239)