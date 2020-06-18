Amenities

Edgewater 1BR 1ba $1375 nice Vintage bldg kitty ok - Property Id: 309738



RMS RENTALS IS VERY PLEASED TO OFFER...



Rate just revised

Large 1 Bedroom in Edgewater near Red Line and the Lake $1375/mo



Vintage 1920s details throughout the unit.

Wood floors throughout,

tile in Bathroom and

Kitchen.

In unit washer/dryer and dishwasher.

Large living room and separate dining room.

Small back porch area.

A/C window units in bedroom and living room. Basement storage locker.

Secure bike storage in basement.



2 blocks to red line, 5 blocks to lake, 1 block to Broadway Bus and short walk up Granville to Clark Bus. Lots of cute restaurants and shops to walk to: Ann Sather, Dak, Metropolis Coffee, Gino's North, Sovereign, Lickety Split Frozen Custard, and Broadway Antique Market. CVS, Aldi, Whole Foods and LA Fitness are all a very short walk away as well.



No smoking, no dogs, cats ok.



STREET PARKING PLENTIFUL

HEAT and WATER INCLUDED.



Call or TEXT

Joe

1-312-671-4907

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1223-w-granville-ave-chicago-il/309738

No Dogs Allowed



