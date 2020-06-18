All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:52 AM

1223 W Granville Ave

1223 West Granville Avenue · (312) 671-4907
Location

1223 West Granville Avenue, Chicago, IL 60660
Edgewater

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1375 · Avail. now

$1,375

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Edgewater 1BR 1ba $1375 nice Vintage bldg kitty ok - Property Id: 309738

RMS RENTALS IS VERY PLEASED TO OFFER...

Rate just revised
Large 1 Bedroom in Edgewater near Red Line and the Lake $1375/mo

Vintage 1920s details throughout the unit.
Wood floors throughout,
tile in Bathroom and
Kitchen.
In unit washer/dryer and dishwasher.
Large living room and separate dining room.
Small back porch area.
A/C window units in bedroom and living room. Basement storage locker.
Secure bike storage in basement.

2 blocks to red line, 5 blocks to lake, 1 block to Broadway Bus and short walk up Granville to Clark Bus. Lots of cute restaurants and shops to walk to: Ann Sather, Dak, Metropolis Coffee, Gino's North, Sovereign, Lickety Split Frozen Custard, and Broadway Antique Market. CVS, Aldi, Whole Foods and LA Fitness are all a very short walk away as well.

No smoking, no dogs, cats ok.

STREET PARKING PLENTIFUL
HEAT and WATER INCLUDED.

Call or TEXT
Joe
1-312-671-4907
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1223-w-granville-ave-chicago-il/309738
Property Id 309738

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5963239)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1223 W Granville Ave have any available units?
1223 W Granville Ave has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1223 W Granville Ave have?
Some of 1223 W Granville Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1223 W Granville Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1223 W Granville Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1223 W Granville Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1223 W Granville Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1223 W Granville Ave offer parking?
No, 1223 W Granville Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1223 W Granville Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1223 W Granville Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1223 W Granville Ave have a pool?
No, 1223 W Granville Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1223 W Granville Ave have accessible units?
No, 1223 W Granville Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1223 W Granville Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1223 W Granville Ave has units with dishwashers.
