1148 West Randolph st.
Last updated March 31 2020 at 9:11 AM

1148 West Randolph st.

1148 West Randolph Street · (641) 373-3378
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1148 West Randolph Street, Chicago, IL 60607
Near West Side

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
conference room
clubhouse
dog park
doorman
gym
parking
bike storage
garage
media room
yoga
AMENITIES Conference room Fitness center Yoga studio Rooftop resident lounge Theatre Rooftop sundeck Outdoor fireplace 24-hour doorman Bike storage Dry cleaner Dog run Private park parking garage FEATURES Gourmet kitchens stainless steel appliances 42" kitchen cabinets granite countertops maple cabinets Exposed concrete ceilings spiral duct work In unit washers and dryers Wood-style flooring, plush carpeting Expansive, floor to ceiling windows Large walk-in closets Private balconies Programmable thermostats heating and cooling systems sound insulation between residences --------------------------------------------------- Rayce Harman l Broker Dream Sweet Realty, LLC I have access to the whole downtown Chicago market and my services are free to you. If this isn't exactly what you're looking for, I will find the perfect home for you. My service is 100% free! The actual units you tour may differ slightly from the pictures. Availability and prices are subject to change daily. Equal housing opportunity.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1148 West Randolph st. have any available units?
1148 West Randolph st. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1148 West Randolph st. have?
Some of 1148 West Randolph st.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1148 West Randolph st. currently offering any rent specials?
1148 West Randolph st. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1148 West Randolph st. pet-friendly?
No, 1148 West Randolph st. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1148 West Randolph st. offer parking?
Yes, 1148 West Randolph st. does offer parking.
Does 1148 West Randolph st. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1148 West Randolph st. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1148 West Randolph st. have a pool?
No, 1148 West Randolph st. does not have a pool.
Does 1148 West Randolph st. have accessible units?
No, 1148 West Randolph st. does not have accessible units.
Does 1148 West Randolph st. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1148 West Randolph st. does not have units with dishwashers.
