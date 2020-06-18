1148 West Randolph st.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities conference room clubhouse dog park doorman gym parking bike storage garage media room yoga

AMENITIES Conference room Fitness center Yoga studio Rooftop resident lounge Theatre Rooftop sundeck Outdoor fireplace 24-hour doorman Bike storage Dry cleaner Dog run Private park parking garage FEATURES Gourmet kitchens stainless steel appliances 42" kitchen cabinets granite countertops maple cabinets Exposed concrete ceilings spiral duct work In unit washers and dryers Wood-style flooring, plush carpeting Expansive, floor to ceiling windows Large walk-in closets Private balconies Programmable thermostats heating and cooling systems sound insulation between residences --------------------------------------------------- Rayce Harman l Broker Dream Sweet Realty, LLC I have access to the whole downtown Chicago market and my services are free to you. If this isn't exactly what you're looking for, I will find the perfect home for you. My service is 100% free! The actual units you tour may differ slightly from the pictures. Availability and prices are subject to change daily. Equal housing opportunity.



Terms: One year lease