Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard on-site laundry

Live in the gorgeous courtyard building in Lakeview. Plenty of street parking and near the Brown Line make this an ideal location for any type of commuter. This building features a secured entry, laundry on-site and its pet friendly. Near some great options for food, nightlife and grocery stores like Trader Joe's, what else could you ask for.This very large one bedroom apartment features wood floors through-out. The living room is very spacious and can fit many large living room sets. Bedroom can easily fit a queen size bed plus additional furniture. The kitchen is spacious and has lots of cabinets and good counter space. There is even some outdoor space!Pets are ok!