Amenities

dishwasher parking stainless steel walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Completely gutted out down to the studs to give you all new pluming and electrical. Apartment boast of refinished hard woods throughout, freshly painted with modern grey and white outlines. complete with white shaker cabinets and stainless steel appliances, modern bath with ceramic tile on floor and shower walls with brushed nickle finishes. 2 Generous size bedrooms, walk-in closet in master bedroom, closet space galore is a must see!