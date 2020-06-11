All apartments in Chicago
1021 W DAKIN ST.
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:12 PM

1021 W DAKIN ST.

1021 West Dakin Street · (561) 302-3754
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1021 West Dakin Street, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
bike storage
internet access
Great 2 bedroom Wrigleyville condo, 2.5 blocks directly North of Wrigley Field. This 1200 sq. ft. condo is on the 2nd floor of a 6 flat on a quiet tree-lined street. It includes one private parking space during all off game days. The unit has vintage oak woodwork throughout, central AC, gas heat, wood-burning fireplace, exposed brick walls, laundry in unit, lots of windows w/mini-blinds, extra large living room, hardwood floors in hall, kitchen and dining area, carpeting in living room and bedrooms. Large private deck, lots of closet space and extra storage included. The unit is wired for cable, phone & internet service.1/2 block to the Red line "L" station and several bus stops, 5 blocks to the lakefront. The nightclubs and sports bars on Clark St. are 2 blocks away. Numerous restaurants & Local Merchants around the block.

extra storageRoom Sizes:

Living room: 24 x 13
Bedroom: 12 x 12
Bedroom 2: 10.5 x 9
Kitchen< 18 x 13 including dining room
back personal deck: 8 x 10

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

