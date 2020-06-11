1021 W DAKIN ST.

Amenities

Great 2 bedroom Wrigleyville condo, 2.5 blocks directly North of Wrigley Field. This 1200 sq. ft. condo is on the 2nd floor of a 6 flat on a quiet tree-lined street. It includes one private parking space during all off game days. The unit has vintage oak woodwork throughout, central AC, gas heat, wood-burning fireplace, exposed brick walls, laundry in unit, lots of windows w/mini-blinds, extra large living room, hardwood floors in hall, kitchen and dining area, carpeting in living room and bedrooms. Large private deck, lots of closet space and extra storage included. The unit is wired for cable, phone & internet service.1/2 block to the Red line "L" station and several bus stops, 5 blocks to the lakefront. The nightclubs and sports bars on Clark St. are 2 blocks away. Numerous restaurants & Local Merchants around the block.



Room Sizes:



Living room: 24 x 13

Bedroom: 12 x 12

Bedroom 2: 10.5 x 9

Kitchen< 18 x 13 including dining room

back personal deck: 8 x 10