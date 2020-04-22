All apartments in Honolulu
Honolulu, HI
923 Green St Downstairs
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

923 Green St Downstairs

923 Green Street · (808) 225-2388
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

923 Green Street, Honolulu, HI 96822
Makiki - Lower Punchbowl - Tantalu

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit Downstairs · Avail. now

$2,975

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1344 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Renovated 3BD/2BA House off Ward (2 LARGE DOGS OK) - Property Id: 265242

Rare and HUGE home in the core of urban Honolulu. This home is the downstairs-level part of a duplex conveniently located on a residential street right off Ward Avenue and within walking distance to downtown Honolulu.

This home is bright, airy, and features an open floor plan. Enjoy 2 extra large bedrooms with enormous closets and a master bedroom with an en suite double-sink master bathroom. Dedicated outdoor laundry area boasts full size washer, dryer, and utility sink.

Terms: 1 year lease required. NO exceptions. Absolutely NO sublets. Available for immediate rental. Parking: 1 uncovered stall (possible 2 car parking via tandem parking depending on car length)

Pet Policy: Up to 2 dogs (any size) or cats allowed at $75/month extra per pet. 2 pet maximum.?

Email Rentals@gloriachirealty.com with subject line: "Urban Home" to schedule a private showing. Due to high call volume, please DO NOT call our office.
?
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/265242
Property Id 265242

(RLNE5718025)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

