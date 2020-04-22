923 Green St Downstairs

Amenities
Renovated 3BD/2BA House off Ward (2 LARGE DOGS OK) - Property Id: 265242
Rare and HUGE home in the core of urban Honolulu. This home is the downstairs-level part of a duplex conveniently located on a residential street right off Ward Avenue and within walking distance to downtown Honolulu.
This home is bright, airy, and features an open floor plan. Enjoy 2 extra large bedrooms with enormous closets and a master bedroom with an en suite double-sink master bathroom. Dedicated outdoor laundry area boasts full size washer, dryer, and utility sink.
Terms: 1 year lease required. NO exceptions. Absolutely NO sublets. Available for immediate rental. Parking: 1 uncovered stall (possible 2 car parking via tandem parking depending on car length)
Pet Policy: Up to 2 dogs (any size) or cats allowed at $75/month extra per pet. 2 pet maximum.?
Email Rentals@gloriachirealty.com with subject line: "Urban Home" to schedule a private showing. Due to high call volume, please DO NOT call our office.
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/265242
