923 Green St Downstairs

Renovated 3BD/2BA House off Ward (2 LARGE DOGS OK) - Property Id: 265242



Rare and HUGE home in the core of urban Honolulu. This home is the downstairs-level part of a duplex conveniently located on a residential street right off Ward Avenue and within walking distance to downtown Honolulu.



This home is bright, airy, and features an open floor plan. Enjoy 2 extra large bedrooms with enormous closets and a master bedroom with an en suite double-sink master bathroom. Dedicated outdoor laundry area boasts full size washer, dryer, and utility sink.



Terms: 1 year lease required. NO exceptions. Absolutely NO sublets. Available for immediate rental. Parking: 1 uncovered stall (possible 2 car parking via tandem parking depending on car length)



Pet Policy: Up to 2 dogs (any size) or cats allowed at $75/month extra per pet. 2 pet maximum.?



Email Rentals@gloriachirealty.com with subject line: "Urban Home" to schedule a private showing.

?

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

