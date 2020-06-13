/
/
hilo
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:36 PM
23 Apartments for rent in Hilo, HI📍
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Punahoa 1 Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
305 Kaumana Drive
305 Kaumana Drive, Hilo, HI
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Lovely 3 bd 2 bath home in Hilo - HILO. Newly refurbished 3 bedroom 2 bath in cool, lower Kaumana. New range and refrigerator included. Yard Maintenance included. Home is Available NOW! $1700/month. . No Cats Allowed (RLNE5697899)
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Puu Eo Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
24 Pukihae Street, #213
24 Pukihae Street, Hilo, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,000
484 sqft
Polynesia Capri - Fully Furnished - Fully Furnished Spacious top (2nd) floor unit with washer in unit (as-is condition), and enclosed lanai. Footsteps to the waterfront. Minutes to town.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Waiakea Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
1875 Kalanianaole Avenue, #409
1875 Kalanianaole Street, Hilo, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
720 sqft
1875 Kalanianaole Avenue, #409 Available 06/22/20 Mauna Loa Shores - Cozy furnished unit with ocean and pool views. Screened in covered lanai. Sit out back and enjoy your meal while watching the waves roll in.
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Waiakea Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
37 A Noio Lane
37 Noio Ln, Hilo, HI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
3 BR 1 BA Home in Hilo (Duplex) - This home is a duplex. Spacious 3 bedroom 1 bath. Convenient location to schools, shopping and parks. $1,400.00 per month includes yard service. Home includes range, refrigerator, washer and dryer.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ponahawai Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
45 Aipuni St Downstairs
45 Aipuni St, Hilo, HI
1 Bedroom
$995
425 sqft
HILO, HI ~ 2 Miles to Downtown $995/mo - Property Id: 236608 Furnished Studio - 425 sq ft for 1Person only; 2 miles to Downtown and Medical facilities; includes all Utilities and WiFi, open-air Kitchen with counter-top appliances, furnished
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Punahoa 2 Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
1158 Heauka Pl
1158 Heauka Place, Hilo, HI
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1200 sqft
3BR/1.5BA with views and beautiful landscaping/garden in desirable neighborhood of Ainako Terrace. $1900/month + 4.712% tax includes all appliances, grounds maintenance and water.
Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Piihonua Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
879 Waianuenue Avenue
879 Waianuenue Avenue, Hilo, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,150
400 sqft
Great location, literally 1 minute drive from Hospital (same street), Rainbow Falls, downtown Hilo, and Bayfront! Brand new private studio fully furnished with kitchen, bathroom, dining area, and bed. Also with a private entrance.
Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Waiakea Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
1172 West Kawailani Street
1172 West Kawailani Street, Hilo, HI
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
880 sqft
HILO - 1172 West Kawailani St. Past Life Care Center. 3 bed and 2 bath stand alone house Has carport On green wooded lot. $1650+utilities +security deposit Great location near UHH Hilo and Waiakea High School. Available soon.
Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Waiakea Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
143 West Kawailani St
143 West Kawailani Street, Hilo, HI
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1568 sqft
Beautiful Hilo Home. Plenty of room, large kitchen, living room with family room, 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths. Includes Gas Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer. Covered Carport.
Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Ponahawai Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
124 Alahelenui St.
124 Alahelenui Street, Hilo, HI
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1800 sqft
TOTAL OF 4 BEDROOMS AND 3 BATHROOMS GIVES YOU PLENTY OF SPACE (TOTAL IS 1800 SQ FT) Single story house on a 1/2 acre lot FOR RENT in sought-after Kaumana Heights neighborhood.
Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Puu Eo Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
84 Pukihae St. #1402 - 1
84 Pukihae St, Hilo, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
906 sqft
Expansive Hamakua Coastline & Ocean & Mountain views! Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit on 14th floor at Bayshore Towers. Tastefully furnished with everything you need to enjoy the Hawaiian lifestyle. Window air conditioner in dining area.
Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Puu Eo Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
360 Kauila Street #302 - 1
360 Kauila Street, Hilo, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
706 sqft
Fully furnished in a modern style. Everything, utilities, dishes and linens, etc., included! WE pay for basic cable, rubbish removal, electricity up to $100, water, hot and cold! High speed Internet is included. Dedicated, Assigned Parking Space.
Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Waiakea Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
355 Kalanianole Ave. #221 - 1, Orchid Manor
355 Kalanianaole St, Hilo, HI
Studio
$1,450
496 sqft
Furnished studio on the second floor. Inventory includes queen size bed, sheets, towels, and dishes, etc. The complex features a secure building, in-ground pool, on-site laundry, Hilo Bay views, Resident Manager, elevator & video security system.
Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Waiakea Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
355 Kalanianaole Avenue - 1, #107
355 Kalanianaole Street, Hilo, HI
Studio
$1,467
496 sqft
Great location in town and close to everything! Fully Furnished and all utilities included!
Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Waiakea Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
1600 Kilauea Avenue
1600 Kilauea Avenue, Hilo, HI
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1018 sqft
Great Hilo Home close to all amenities. Home can be rented fully furnished, partially furnished or unfurnished, it is up to you! Solar water heaters will assist with lowering electric bill and yard maintenance is included in the rent.
Results within 5 miles of Hilo
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Paihaaloa Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
27-378 Old Mamalahoa Highway
27-378 Old Mamalahoa Highway, Papaikou, HI
5 Bedrooms
$1,450
Utilities Included In Papaikou - This beautiful old-style home has five bedrooms and 1.25 bathrooms. There is the original wood flooring throughout, with exception to the kitchen and dining area which have easy-care tile.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kaieie Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
27-2470A Mamalahoa Highway
27-2470A Hawaii Belt Rd, Papaikou, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1408 sqft
27-2470A Mamalahoa Highway Available 06/22/20 LEASE PENDING - STUNNING VIEWS on the HAMAKUA COAST - This property has an approved applicant who has seen the property and expects to sign our lease.
Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Kaieie Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
27-110 Ohanakupa Road - 1
27-110 Ohanakupa Road, Papaikou, HI
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
968 sqft
For Rent! Partially furnished 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, complete with laundry room (in carport) washer and dryer, utility sink. The first of 3 homes on the same TMK. Partial ocean views, located in Papaikou, Hawaii Rent: $1850.00 per month.
Results within 10 miles of Hilo
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Waikahekaheiki Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
16-2122 King Kamehameha Boulevard
16-2122 King Kamehameha Boulevard, Ainaloa, HI
3 Bedrooms
$1,369
1056 sqft
16-2122 King Kamehameha Boulevard Available 07/03/20 Great Ainaloa Home - A comfortable home with a large carport, clean and clear yard that is fenced and gated, one and half bathrooms, laundry hookups outside, and great clothes line.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Waikahekahenui Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
15-1808 16th Ave.
15-1808 16th Avenue, Hawaiian Paradise Park, HI
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1580 sqft
Large Home on Paved Road in HPP! - This beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath home is located on a paved road on the same street as the local park. It has a room for an office, ceiling fans in the bedrooms, and a secured, gated entry.
Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Waikahekahenui Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
15-1115 Makuu Dr
15-1115 Maku'u Drive, Hawaiian Paradise Park, HI
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
960 sqft
PRICE REDUCED! 3 MONTH SPECIAL! CALL NOW FOR MORE INFO! PRICE DISCOUNTED FOR THE FIRST 3 MONTHS *Discount only applies to approved applicants only who have signed a lease agreeing to move in June 2020* This lovely home sits on a corner lot at the
Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Waikahekaheiki Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
16-2068 Puhala Drive
16-2068 Puhala Drive, Ainaloa, HI
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1152 sqft
**This unit is available if you see this ad** This large single family home is located in a peaceful neighborhood that meets all the needs of a family. About .5 miles from Highway 130 for commuting to and from Hilo and/or Pahoa town.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Hilo rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,700.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Hilo from include Holualoa, Waikoloa Village, Hawaiian Paradise Park, Hawaiian Beaches, and Kailua.